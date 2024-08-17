iifl-logo-icon 1
Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd Share Price

3.15
(-3.08%)
Jan 30, 2020|01:44:31 PM

Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

3.3

Prev. Close

3.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

3.4

Day's Low

3.15

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-461.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.73

P/E

2.81

EPS

1.12

Divi. Yield

0

Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:15 AM
Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.52%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

15.02

15.02

15.02

15.02

Preference Capital

9.43

8.28

0

15

Reserves

-708.68

-696.51

-503.91

-107.07

Net Worth

-684.23

-673.21

-488.89

-77.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

422.32

1,135.63

1,724.19

3,034.67

yoy growth (%)

-62.81

-34.13

-43.18

33.09

Raw materials

-391.9

-1,000.39

-1,771.26

-2,775.36

As % of sales

92.79

88.09

102.72

91.45

Employee costs

-4.58

-5.46

-6.21

-6.95

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-151.71

-13.84

-245.23

25.52

Depreciation

-6.53

-6.74

-6.96

-7.44

Tax paid

1.5

1.01

1.39

-7.47

Working capital

-107.1

-323.59

134.46

5.63

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-62.81

-34.13

-43.18

33.09

Op profit growth

-1,738.72

-104.5

-294.23

35.67

EBIT growth

-4,558.51

-101.69

-314.16

5.19

Net profit growth

1,407.4

-94.73

-1,450.95

5.23

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

20.72

471.58

1,141.62

1,763.72

3,180.12

Excise Duty

0

0.19

3.27

0

0

Net Sales

20.72

471.39

1,138.36

1,763.72

3,180.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

3.45

Other Income

0.42

0.19

0.71

3.94

0.37

View Annually Results

Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,864.85

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.6

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

366

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

Kriti Nutrients Ltd

KRITINUT

132.26

14.18663.629.560.23173.5539.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

JAYESHBHAI CHANDUBHAI PATEL

Independent Director

Mukesh N Patel

Director

Mona J Acharya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd

Summary

Registered as Private Limited Company,VIMAL OIL & FOODS LTD was incorporated in the year 1992.The company is been concentrating on Oil Refinery and Solvent Extraction. In 2002-03 the company has expanded the refining capacity from 150 TPD to 350 TPD and the production has commenced in the same year itself. The expansion project was funded by way of internal accruals and bank finance. It is also planning to diversify by foraying into Tiles Industry. For this it has also prepared the feasibility report and the same is under consideration in the hands of promoters.
Read More

