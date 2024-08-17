Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEdible Oil
Open₹3.3
Prev. Close₹3.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹3.4
Day's Low₹3.15
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-461.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.73
P/E2.81
EPS1.12
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
15.02
15.02
15.02
15.02
Preference Capital
9.43
8.28
0
15
Reserves
-708.68
-696.51
-503.91
-107.07
Net Worth
-684.23
-673.21
-488.89
-77.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
422.32
1,135.63
1,724.19
3,034.67
yoy growth (%)
-62.81
-34.13
-43.18
33.09
Raw materials
-391.9
-1,000.39
-1,771.26
-2,775.36
As % of sales
92.79
88.09
102.72
91.45
Employee costs
-4.58
-5.46
-6.21
-6.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-151.71
-13.84
-245.23
25.52
Depreciation
-6.53
-6.74
-6.96
-7.44
Tax paid
1.5
1.01
1.39
-7.47
Working capital
-107.1
-323.59
134.46
5.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-62.81
-34.13
-43.18
33.09
Op profit growth
-1,738.72
-104.5
-294.23
35.67
EBIT growth
-4,558.51
-101.69
-314.16
5.19
Net profit growth
1,407.4
-94.73
-1,450.95
5.23
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
20.72
471.58
1,141.62
1,763.72
3,180.12
Excise Duty
0
0.19
3.27
0
0
Net Sales
20.72
471.39
1,138.36
1,763.72
3,180.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
3.45
Other Income
0.42
0.19
0.71
3.94
0.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,864.85
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.6
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
366
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
Kriti Nutrients Ltd
KRITINUT
132.26
|14.18
|663.62
|9.56
|0.23
|173.55
|39.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
JAYESHBHAI CHANDUBHAI PATEL
Independent Director
Mukesh N Patel
Director
Mona J Acharya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd
Summary
Registered as Private Limited Company,VIMAL OIL & FOODS LTD was incorporated in the year 1992.The company is been concentrating on Oil Refinery and Solvent Extraction. In 2002-03 the company has expanded the refining capacity from 150 TPD to 350 TPD and the production has commenced in the same year itself. The expansion project was funded by way of internal accruals and bank finance. It is also planning to diversify by foraying into Tiles Industry. For this it has also prepared the feasibility report and the same is under consideration in the hands of promoters.
