Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd Quarterly Results

3.15
(-3.08%)
Jan 30, 2020|01:44:31 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2019Sept-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

5.45

4.34

4.57

6.18

4.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.45

4.34

4.57

6.18

4.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.05

0.1

0.07

0.12

0.28

Total Income

5.5

4.44

4.64

6.3

5.27

Total Expenditure

4.23

3.96

6.14

10.48

9.37

PBIDT

1.27

0.48

-1.51

-4.18

-4.11

Interest

0.33

0.33

0.33

0.36

-4.66

PBDT

0.94

0.15

-1.84

-4.54

0.56

Depreciation

0.25

0.25

0.25

1.14

1.14

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

-0.99

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.7

-0.1

-2.08

-4.69

-0.59

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.7

-0.1

-2.08

-4.69

-0.59

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-2.11

-5.68

-5.01

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.7

-0.1

0.02

0.98

4.42

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.46

-0.06

-1.39

-3.12

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.02

15.05

15.02

15.02

15.02

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

23.3

11.05

-33.04

-67.63

-82.36

PBDTM(%)

17.24

3.45

-40.26

-73.46

11.22

PATM(%)

12.84

-2.3

-45.51

-75.88

-11.82

