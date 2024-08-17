Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Sept-2019
|Jun-2019
|Mar-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
5.45
4.34
4.57
6.18
4.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.45
4.34
4.57
6.18
4.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.05
0.1
0.07
0.12
0.28
Total Income
5.5
4.44
4.64
6.3
5.27
Total Expenditure
4.23
3.96
6.14
10.48
9.37
PBIDT
1.27
0.48
-1.51
-4.18
-4.11
Interest
0.33
0.33
0.33
0.36
-4.66
PBDT
0.94
0.15
-1.84
-4.54
0.56
Depreciation
0.25
0.25
0.25
1.14
1.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
-0.99
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.7
-0.1
-2.08
-4.69
-0.59
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.7
-0.1
-2.08
-4.69
-0.59
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-2.11
-5.68
-5.01
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.7
-0.1
0.02
0.98
4.42
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.46
-0.06
-1.39
-3.12
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.02
15.05
15.02
15.02
15.02
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.3
11.05
-33.04
-67.63
-82.36
PBDTM(%)
17.24
3.45
-40.26
-73.46
11.22
PATM(%)
12.84
-2.3
-45.51
-75.88
-11.82
