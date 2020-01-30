iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.15
(-3.08%)
Jan 30, 2020|01:44:31 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

422.32

1,135.63

1,724.19

3,034.67

yoy growth (%)

-62.81

-34.13

-43.18

33.09

Raw materials

-391.9

-1,000.39

-1,771.26

-2,775.36

As % of sales

92.79

88.09

102.72

91.45

Employee costs

-4.58

-5.46

-6.21

-6.95

As % of sales

1.08

0.48

0.36

0.22

Other costs

-163.5

-121.38

-133.21

-156.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

38.71

10.68

7.72

5.15

Operating profit

-137.67

8.4

-186.5

96.01

OPM

-32.6

0.73

-10.81

3.16

Depreciation

-6.53

-6.74

-6.96

-7.44

Interest expense

-8.07

-17.06

-55.17

-63.21

Other income

0.57

1.56

3.4

0.17

Profit before tax

-151.71

-13.84

-245.23

25.52

Taxes

1.5

1.01

1.39

-7.47

Tax rate

-0.99

-7.29

-0.56

-29.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-150.2

-12.83

-243.84

18.05

Exceptional items

-43.28

0

0

0

Net profit

-193.48

-12.83

-243.84

18.05

yoy growth (%)

1,407.4

-94.73

-1,450.95

5.23

NPM

-45.81

-1.13

-14.14

0.59

Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.