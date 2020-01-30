Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
422.32
1,135.63
1,724.19
3,034.67
yoy growth (%)
-62.81
-34.13
-43.18
33.09
Raw materials
-391.9
-1,000.39
-1,771.26
-2,775.36
As % of sales
92.79
88.09
102.72
91.45
Employee costs
-4.58
-5.46
-6.21
-6.95
As % of sales
1.08
0.48
0.36
0.22
Other costs
-163.5
-121.38
-133.21
-156.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
38.71
10.68
7.72
5.15
Operating profit
-137.67
8.4
-186.5
96.01
OPM
-32.6
0.73
-10.81
3.16
Depreciation
-6.53
-6.74
-6.96
-7.44
Interest expense
-8.07
-17.06
-55.17
-63.21
Other income
0.57
1.56
3.4
0.17
Profit before tax
-151.71
-13.84
-245.23
25.52
Taxes
1.5
1.01
1.39
-7.47
Tax rate
-0.99
-7.29
-0.56
-29.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-150.2
-12.83
-243.84
18.05
Exceptional items
-43.28
0
0
0
Net profit
-193.48
-12.83
-243.84
18.05
yoy growth (%)
1,407.4
-94.73
-1,450.95
5.23
NPM
-45.81
-1.13
-14.14
0.59
