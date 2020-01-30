Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-58.59
-35.45
-44.59
32.85
Op profit growth
-1,760.22
-104.5
-273.49
35.72
EBIT growth
-4,593.13
-101.7
-295.83
4.93
Net profit growth
1,398.59
-94.69
-1,407.5
5.67
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-29.17
0.72
-10.42
3.32
EBIT margin
-30.43
0.28
-10.63
3
Net profit margin
-41.01
-1.13
-13.78
0.58
RoCE
-191.54
1.07
-43.02
23.4
RoNW
8.31
1.13
-136.4
2.92
RoA
-64.52
-1.08
-13.93
1.13
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
12.67
Dividend per share
0
0
0
1.2
Cash EPS
-133.06
-13.08
-167.03
5.44
Book value per share
-448.12
-325.51
-51.27
112.26
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
19.06
P/CEPS
-0.06
-3.43
-0.29
44.31
P/B
-0.01
-0.13
-0.79
2.36
EV/EBIDTA
-5.11
67.1
-3.24
4.79
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
18.76
Tax payout
-0.98
-7.06
-0.56
-30.3
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
34.9
80.25
92.94
50.46
Inventory days
32.48
36.3
52.6
35.63
Creditor days
-41.28
-49.77
-71.77
-57.42
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
17.74
-0.18
3.29
-1.4
Net debt / equity
-1.02
-1.22
-6.63
0.88
Net debt / op. profit
-4.99
72.39
-2.77
1.39
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-93.16
-87.97
-101.97
-90.72
Employee costs
-0.99
-0.49
-0.39
-0.3
Other costs
-35.01
-10.8
-8.05
-5.63
No Record Found
