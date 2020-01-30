iifl-logo-icon 1
Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd Key Ratios

3.15
(-3.08%)
Jan 30, 2020|01:44:31 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-58.59

-35.45

-44.59

32.85

Op profit growth

-1,760.22

-104.5

-273.49

35.72

EBIT growth

-4,593.13

-101.7

-295.83

4.93

Net profit growth

1,398.59

-94.69

-1,407.5

5.67

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-29.17

0.72

-10.42

3.32

EBIT margin

-30.43

0.28

-10.63

3

Net profit margin

-41.01

-1.13

-13.78

0.58

RoCE

-191.54

1.07

-43.02

23.4

RoNW

8.31

1.13

-136.4

2.92

RoA

-64.52

-1.08

-13.93

1.13

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

12.67

Dividend per share

0

0

0

1.2

Cash EPS

-133.06

-13.08

-167.03

5.44

Book value per share

-448.12

-325.51

-51.27

112.26

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

19.06

P/CEPS

-0.06

-3.43

-0.29

44.31

P/B

-0.01

-0.13

-0.79

2.36

EV/EBIDTA

-5.11

67.1

-3.24

4.79

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

18.76

Tax payout

-0.98

-7.06

-0.56

-30.3

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

34.9

80.25

92.94

50.46

Inventory days

32.48

36.3

52.6

35.63

Creditor days

-41.28

-49.77

-71.77

-57.42

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

17.74

-0.18

3.29

-1.4

Net debt / equity

-1.02

-1.22

-6.63

0.88

Net debt / op. profit

-4.99

72.39

-2.77

1.39

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-93.16

-87.97

-101.97

-90.72

Employee costs

-0.99

-0.49

-0.39

-0.3

Other costs

-35.01

-10.8

-8.05

-5.63

