Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.15
(-3.08%)
Jan 30, 2020|01:44:31 PM

Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-151.71

-13.84

-245.23

25.52

Depreciation

-6.53

-6.74

-6.96

-7.44

Tax paid

1.5

1.01

1.39

-7.47

Working capital

-107.1

-323.59

134.46

5.63

Other operating items

Operating

-263.83

-343.17

-116.35

16.23

Capital expenditure

-0.49

0.32

2

2.48

Free cash flow

-264.32

-342.85

-114.34

18.71

Equity raised

-998.65

-613.14

269.55

236.41

Investing

0

0

-12.4

0

Financing

88.21

83

367.44

-7.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

2.9

Net in cash

-1,174.77

-872.98

510.25

250.98

