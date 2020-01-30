Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-151.71
-13.84
-245.23
25.52
Depreciation
-6.53
-6.74
-6.96
-7.44
Tax paid
1.5
1.01
1.39
-7.47
Working capital
-107.1
-323.59
134.46
5.63
Other operating items
Operating
-263.83
-343.17
-116.35
16.23
Capital expenditure
-0.49
0.32
2
2.48
Free cash flow
-264.32
-342.85
-114.34
18.71
Equity raised
-998.65
-613.14
269.55
236.41
Investing
0
0
-12.4
0
Financing
88.21
83
367.44
-7.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
2.9
Net in cash
-1,174.77
-872.98
510.25
250.98
