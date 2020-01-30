To the Members of,

Vimal Oil & Foods Limited

1. Report on the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying IND AS financial statements of Vimal Oil & Foods Limited which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2019, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. Managements Responsibility for the IND AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in the section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone IND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the IND AS financial position, financial performance, cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the preparation and presentation of the IND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

3. Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone IND AS financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the IND AS financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the IND AS financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the IND AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation of the IND AS financial statements that give true and fair view in order to design audit procedure that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentations of the IND AS financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone IND AS financial statements.

4. Key audit matters:

(a) Note 1 to the IND AS financial statements: Suspension of the power of board of directors and vesting of management with Resolution Professional by Honble NCLT, Ahmedabad.

(b) Point no. 8 of CARO: Default in repayment of dues to different banks and Asset Reconstruction companies.

(c) Networth of the company has been completely eroded, the management is of the opinion that the company shall carry on its business on job work basis, hence the IND AS financial statements of the company have been prepared on going concern basis, the appropriateness of the said basis is inter-alia dependent upon future performance and profitability and presently we are unable to express an opinion on the same.

5. Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us,and subject to note no. 4 above, the IND AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India; of the state of the affairs of the company as at 31st March 2019, and its losses, cash flows for the year ended on that date.

6. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

i. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act,2013 we give in the "Annexure-A" a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

ii. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid IND AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2019, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2019, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and accordance to the explanation given to us:

I. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its IND AS financial statements - Refer note 5.2 to financial statements;

II. The company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

III. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company -- Refer note 5.5 to IND AS financial statements.

For, S. D. Mehta & Co. Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 137193W) Shaishav D. Mehta Place : Ahmedabad Partner Date : 30th May, 2019 Membership No.: 032891

Annexure-A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Paragraph 5(I) under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date.

1. In respect of Property, Plant & Equipment:

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant & Equipment subject to note 5 of Notes to IND AS Financial Statements.

b. All the Property, Plant & Equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the management at reasonable period during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

c. Title Deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of company.

2. In respect of Inventories:

a. As explained to us, Inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

b. As per information given to us, the procedures of physical verification of stocks followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has generally maintained & verified all records of its inventories and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

3. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

4. The company has not given guarantees or provided security requiring compliance under section 185 or 186 of the act.

5. During the year, the company has not accepted any deposits from public.

6. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the company pursuant to section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the company and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have however not, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7. In respect of Statutory Dues:

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no undisputed dues, payable in respect of above as at 31st March, 2019 for a period of more than six months from the date on which they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of books of account and record, the details of aforesaid statutory dues as at March 31,2019 which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs.) Accounting Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Gujarat Sales Tax Act, 1961 and Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax and CST 211.72 Lakhs 2001-02 to 2003-04 Appellate Authority Rajasthan Sales tax Act, 1994 Sales Tax 139.48 Lakhs 2002-03 Appellate Authority Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 26.45Lakhs 1999-00 Appellate Authority Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 66.95Lakhs 2007-08 Appellate Authority Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1.08Lakhs 2008-09 Appellate Authority Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 18.06Lakhs 2009-10 Appellate Authority Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 6.53Lakhs 2010-11 Appellate Authority Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.05 Lakhs 2011-12 Appellate Authority Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 6.04 Lakhs 2012-13 Appellate Authority Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 30.34Lakhs 2013-14 Appellate Authority Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.10Lakhs 2014-15 Appellate Authority

c. During the year, the amount required to be transferred to investors education and protection fund has been so transferred.

8. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has defaulted in repayment of dues to banks as detailed below.

Sr. No. Name of Bank Amount of default for repayment (Rs. In Crores)* 1 Bank of India 139.14 2 Bank of Baroda 142.75 3 Syndicate bank 58.85 4 Union bank of India 15.19 5 Indian overseas Bank 11.17 6 IDBI Bank 47.85 7 Punjab National Bank 81.85 8 Invent Asset Securitisation & Reconstruction Pvt Ltd 110.20 9 CFM Asset Reconstruction Pvt Ltd 94.01

*Balances as derived from the books of accounts.

9. In our opinion and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, there is no outstanding term loan.

10. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

11. The managerial remuneration has been paid and provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the companies act, 2013.

12. The company is not a Nidhi company. As such The Nidhi rules, 2014 are not applicable.

13. All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with the sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the IND AS financial statements as required by applicable accounting standards.

14. The company has not made any preferential allotment or Private placement of shares of fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

15. The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with it.

16. The company is not required to be registered u/s. 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For, S. D. Mehta & Co. Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 137193W) Shaishav D. Mehta Place: Ahmedabad Partner Date : 30th May, 2019 Membership No.: 032891

Annexure-B to Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Vimal Oil & Foods Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2019, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.