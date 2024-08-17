iifl-logo-icon 1
Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd Company Summary

3.15
(-3.08%)
Jan 30, 2020|01:44:31 PM

Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd Summary

Registered as Private Limited Company,VIMAL OIL & FOODS LTD was incorporated in the year 1992.The company is been concentrating on Oil Refinery and Solvent Extraction. In 2002-03 the company has expanded the refining capacity from 150 TPD to 350 TPD and the production has commenced in the same year itself. The expansion project was funded by way of internal accruals and bank finance. It is also planning to diversify by foraying into Tiles Industry. For this it has also prepared the feasibility report and the same is under consideration in the hands of promoters.

