SectorEdible Oil
Open₹73.49
Prev. Close₹70.79
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.88
Day's High₹74.3
Day's Low₹71
52 Week's High₹98.4
52 Week's Low₹43.15
Book Value₹-835.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42.67
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.01
6.01
6.01
6.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-348.65
-347.3
-345.8
-343.99
Net Worth
-342.64
-341.29
-339.79
-337.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.4
97.35
112.83
90.58
yoy growth (%)
-97.53
-13.72
24.56
7.79
Raw materials
0
-88.9
-53.04
-52.08
As % of sales
0
91.32
47.01
57.5
Employee costs
-0.6
-0.77
-9.28
-6.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.96
-5.09
-2.56
-6.1
Depreciation
-4.85
-5.71
-9.69
-11.92
Tax paid
0.64
-1.09
-0.35
1.47
Working capital
1.07
-20.15
-0.62
3.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-97.53
-13.72
24.56
7.79
Op profit growth
-554.83
-104.94
63.22
-57.28
EBIT growth
-41.85
99.51
-58.22
153.11
Net profit growth
-62.49
112.45
-37.13
90.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
19.12
17.77
20.33
22.05
114.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.12
17.77
20.33
22.05
114.9
Other Operating Income
0.6
0.4
0.41
0.52
1.11
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,864.85
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.6
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
366
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
Kriti Nutrients Ltd
KRITINUT
132.26
|14.18
|663.62
|9.56
|0.23
|173.55
|39.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Nimish K Patel
Whole-time Director
Hasmukhbhai K Patel
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Snehal B Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jelin Dodiya
Independent Director
Himanshi Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by N K Industries Ltd
Summary
NK Industries Ltd. (Formerly known as N K Oil Mills Pvt Ltd) was incorporated in 1987 and converted into Public Limited Company in 1992. The Company is involved in the manufacturing of castor oil and its derivatives like HCO and 12HSA. A Government-recognised Export House, the Company has doubled its refining capacities, besides adding facilities to manufacture castor oil derivatives. The project was funded by a public issue in Aug.94. The Company changed its conventional manufacturing process of oil milling and refining to incorporate the latest technology, oil decanters, vertical continuous solvent extraction plant, continuous oil refining, energy-efficient hydrogenous plant and quality fatty acid production plant, thus making it an integrated complex.With state of the art manufacturing plant, their factory is equipped with oil decanters, vertical continuous solvent extraction plant, continuous oil refining, energy-efficient hydrogenous plant, and quality fatty acid production plant. The product (castor oil), used in the lubricant, paint, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries, is used in foreign countries as a major source of natural chemicals. The Company exports to Europe, Brazil and the US, the three major consumers of castor oil. It has set up a trading branch in London, UK, in accordance with its plan to enter the global market for agricultural commodities. In Apr.97, it took over K V Patel & Co, a partnership firm engaged in the business of dealing in edible and non-
The N K Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹71 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of N K Industries Ltd is ₹42.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of N K Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a N K Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of N K Industries Ltd is ₹43.15 and ₹98.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
N K Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.00%, 3 Years at 28.07%, 1 Year at 25.18%, 6 Month at 25.27%, 3 Month at 40.90% and 1 Month at 33.82%.
