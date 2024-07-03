iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

N K Industries Ltd Share Price

71
(0.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:05 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open73.49
  • Day's High74.3
  • 52 Wk High98.4
  • Prev. Close70.79
  • Day's Low71
  • 52 Wk Low 43.15
  • Turnover (lac)1.88
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-835.09
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)42.67
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

N K Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

73.49

Prev. Close

70.79

Turnover(Lac.)

1.88

Day's High

74.3

Day's Low

71

52 Week's High

98.4

52 Week's Low

43.15

Book Value

-835.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

42.67

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

N K Industries Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

N K Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

N K Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:11 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.27%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 26.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

N K Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.01

6.01

6.01

6.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-348.65

-347.3

-345.8

-343.99

Net Worth

-342.64

-341.29

-339.79

-337.98

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.4

97.35

112.83

90.58

yoy growth (%)

-97.53

-13.72

24.56

7.79

Raw materials

0

-88.9

-53.04

-52.08

As % of sales

0

91.32

47.01

57.5

Employee costs

-0.6

-0.77

-9.28

-6.86

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.96

-5.09

-2.56

-6.1

Depreciation

-4.85

-5.71

-9.69

-11.92

Tax paid

0.64

-1.09

-0.35

1.47

Working capital

1.07

-20.15

-0.62

3.87

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-97.53

-13.72

24.56

7.79

Op profit growth

-554.83

-104.94

63.22

-57.28

EBIT growth

-41.85

99.51

-58.22

153.11

Net profit growth

-62.49

112.45

-37.13

90.95

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

19.12

17.77

20.33

22.05

114.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.12

17.77

20.33

22.05

114.9

Other Operating Income

0.6

0.4

0.41

0.52

1.11

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

View Annually Results

N K Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,864.85

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.6

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

366

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

Kriti Nutrients Ltd

KRITINUT

132.26

14.18663.629.560.23173.5539.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT N K Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Nimish K Patel

Whole-time Director

Hasmukhbhai K Patel

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Snehal B Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jelin Dodiya

Independent Director

Himanshi Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by N K Industries Ltd

Summary

NK Industries Ltd. (Formerly known as N K Oil Mills Pvt Ltd) was incorporated in 1987 and converted into Public Limited Company in 1992. The Company is involved in the manufacturing of castor oil and its derivatives like HCO and 12HSA. A Government-recognised Export House, the Company has doubled its refining capacities, besides adding facilities to manufacture castor oil derivatives. The project was funded by a public issue in Aug.94. The Company changed its conventional manufacturing process of oil milling and refining to incorporate the latest technology, oil decanters, vertical continuous solvent extraction plant, continuous oil refining, energy-efficient hydrogenous plant and quality fatty acid production plant, thus making it an integrated complex.With state of the art manufacturing plant, their factory is equipped with oil decanters, vertical continuous solvent extraction plant, continuous oil refining, energy-efficient hydrogenous plant, and quality fatty acid production plant. The product (castor oil), used in the lubricant, paint, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries, is used in foreign countries as a major source of natural chemicals. The Company exports to Europe, Brazil and the US, the three major consumers of castor oil. It has set up a trading branch in London, UK, in accordance with its plan to enter the global market for agricultural commodities. In Apr.97, it took over K V Patel & Co, a partnership firm engaged in the business of dealing in edible and non-
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the N K Industries Ltd share price today?

The N K Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹71 today.

What is the Market Cap of N K Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of N K Industries Ltd is ₹42.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of N K Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of N K Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of N K Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a N K Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of N K Industries Ltd is ₹43.15 and ₹98.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of N K Industries Ltd?

N K Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.00%, 3 Years at 28.07%, 1 Year at 25.18%, 6 Month at 25.27%, 3 Month at 40.90% and 1 Month at 33.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of N K Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of N K Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.28 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 26.70 %

QUICKLINKS FOR N K Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.