Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

N.K.INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company under Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations 2015 for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the half year ended on 30th September, 2024. 2. Standalone and Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow for the half year ended on 30th September, 2024. 3. Limited Review Report on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

Board Meeting held to decided AGM date and time and approve Board Report.

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

N.K.INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting for the Quarter ended on 30 June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday 02nd August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 24 Apr 2024

N.K.INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Both Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter & financial year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. Any other business as may be considered fit and proper by the Chair. In continuation to our communication dated 25th April, 2024, informing the date of Board Meeting. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the Year ended on March 31, 2024. 3. Auditors Reports on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended on March 31, 2024. 4. Statement of Impact marked as Annexure-1 (for audit report with modified opinion) - on Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results as required under Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Auditor Result for the year ended 2023-24. Intimation of re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor and appointment of internal auditor for the FY 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024