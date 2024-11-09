|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|N.K.INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company under Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations 2015 for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the half year ended on 30th September, 2024. 2. Standalone and Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow for the half year ended on 30th September, 2024. 3. Limited Review Report on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Board Meeting held to decided AGM date and time and approve Board Report.
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|N.K.INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting for the Quarter ended on 30 June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday 02nd August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 May 2024
|24 Apr 2024
|N.K.INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Both Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter & financial year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. Any other business as may be considered fit and proper by the Chair. In continuation to our communication dated 25th April, 2024, informing the date of Board Meeting. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the Year ended on March 31, 2024. 3. Auditors Reports on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended on March 31, 2024. 4. Statement of Impact marked as Annexure-1 (for audit report with modified opinion) - on Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results as required under Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Auditor Result for the year ended 2023-24. Intimation of re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor and appointment of internal auditor for the FY 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|N.K.INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company under Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations 2015 for the Third Quarter ended on 31th December 2023. 2. To take note of resignation of Mr. Divyesh Aswar as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. 3. Appointment of Ms. Jelin Dodiya as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. 4. Any other business as may be considered fit and proper by the Chair In continuation to our communication dated 16th January, 2024, informing the date of Board Meeting. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. The Company also obtained Limited Review Reports on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31st, 2023. 2. Take note of resignation of Mr. Divyesh B. Aswar w.e.f 16th January, 2024. 3. Appointment of Ms. Jelin A. Dodiya as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 2:00 P.M. and the meeting concluded at 04:30 P.M. We request you to kindly take the above information on your record. Thanking You. Ms. Jelin Dodiya is appointed as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company at the Board Meeting of the company held on 23rd January, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.01.2024) In continuation to our Board meeting outcome communication dated 23rd January, 2024 approving the following: 1. Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. The Company also obtained Limited Review Reports on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31st, 2023. 2. Take note of resignation of Mr. Divyesh B. Aswar w.e.f 16th January, 2024. 3. Appointment of Ms. Jelin A. Dodiya as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company We already submitted the resignation of Divyesh Aswar on 16th January, 2024 and profile Ms. Jelin A Dodiya in a separate communication under regulation 30 to the exchange. However, pls find below all the details as combined outcome under regulation 30. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.