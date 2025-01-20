iifl-logo-icon 1
N K Industries Ltd Key Ratios

67.8
(-2.84%)
Jan 20, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR N K Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-80.81

-14.29

24.06

3.53

Op profit growth

-771.11

-103.42

61.55

-34.34

EBIT growth

-44.57

130.48

-64.63

7.36

Net profit growth

-63.92

99.27

-35

11.67

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.38

-0.21

5.27

4.05

EBIT margin

-12.99

-4.49

-1.67

-5.86

Net profit margin

-10.25

-5.45

-2.34

-4.47

RoCE

0.85

1.62

0.73

2.03

RoNW

0.16

0.48

0.25

0.38

RoA

0.16

0.49

0.25

0.38

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-3.76

-10.43

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-12.24

-20.47

-22.26

-29.03

Book value per share

-565.16

-561.04

-519.27

-513.71

Valuation ratios

P/E

-6.01

-1.99

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.84

-1.01

-2.15

-1.29

P/B

-0.03

-0.03

-0.09

-0.07

EV/EBIDTA

5.22

12.68

3.46

3.42

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-21.4

21.04

33.58

-23.69

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

342.64

97.87

99.95

109.86

Inventory days

36.09

12.38

17.84

24.84

Creditor days

-21.18

-9.62

-9.85

-7.3

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

248.03

580.1

20.06

4,863.89

Net debt / equity

0

0

0

0

Net debt / op. profit

-1.17

6.31

-0.15

-0.25

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

-77.06

-39.56

-48.2

Employee costs

-17.96

-3.33

-9.35

-9.1

Other costs

-74.65

-19.81

-45.79

-38.63

