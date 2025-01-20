Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-80.81
-14.29
24.06
3.53
Op profit growth
-771.11
-103.42
61.55
-34.34
EBIT growth
-44.57
130.48
-64.63
7.36
Net profit growth
-63.92
99.27
-35
11.67
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.38
-0.21
5.27
4.05
EBIT margin
-12.99
-4.49
-1.67
-5.86
Net profit margin
-10.25
-5.45
-2.34
-4.47
RoCE
0.85
1.62
0.73
2.03
RoNW
0.16
0.48
0.25
0.38
RoA
0.16
0.49
0.25
0.38
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-3.76
-10.43
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-12.24
-20.47
-22.26
-29.03
Book value per share
-565.16
-561.04
-519.27
-513.71
Valuation ratios
P/E
-6.01
-1.99
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.84
-1.01
-2.15
-1.29
P/B
-0.03
-0.03
-0.09
-0.07
EV/EBIDTA
5.22
12.68
3.46
3.42
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-21.4
21.04
33.58
-23.69
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
342.64
97.87
99.95
109.86
Inventory days
36.09
12.38
17.84
24.84
Creditor days
-21.18
-9.62
-9.85
-7.3
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
248.03
580.1
20.06
4,863.89
Net debt / equity
0
0
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
-1.17
6.31
-0.15
-0.25
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-77.06
-39.56
-48.2
Employee costs
-17.96
-3.33
-9.35
-9.1
Other costs
-74.65
-19.81
-45.79
-38.63
