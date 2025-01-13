iifl-logo-icon 1
N K Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

66.65
(0.03%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.01

6.01

6.01

6.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-348.65

-347.3

-345.8

-343.99

Net Worth

-342.64

-341.29

-339.79

-337.98

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-342.64

-341.29

-339.79

-337.98

Fixed Assets

122.22

125.02

128.07

130.89

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.76

1.76

1.76

1.76

Deferred Tax Asset Net

22.95

22.78

22.37

21.77

Networking Capital

-490.87

-492.05

-493.42

-493.87

Inventories

0.85

0.98

1.39

1.41

Inventory Days

214.43

Sundry Debtors

23.7

22.31

20.66

21.76

Debtor Days

3,309.33

Other Current Assets

117.88

117.96

117.94

117.1

Sundry Creditors

-1.47

-1.07

-0.77

-0.88

Creditor Days

133.83

Other Current Liabilities

-631.83

-632.23

-632.64

-633.26

Cash

1.3

1.2

1.43

1.47

Total Assets

-342.64

-341.29

-339.79

-337.98

