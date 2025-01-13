N K Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.01
6.01
6.01
6.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-348.65
-347.3
-345.8
-343.99
Net Worth
-342.64
-341.29
-339.79
-337.98
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-342.64
-341.29
-339.79
-337.98
Fixed Assets
122.22
125.02
128.07
130.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.76
1.76
1.76
1.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
22.95
22.78
22.37
21.77
Networking Capital
-490.87
-492.05
-493.42
-493.87
Inventories
0.85
0.98
1.39
1.41
Inventory Days
214.43
Sundry Debtors
23.7
22.31
20.66
21.76
Debtor Days
3,309.33
Other Current Assets
117.88
117.96
117.94
117.1
Sundry Creditors
-1.47
-1.07
-0.77
-0.88
Creditor Days
133.83
Other Current Liabilities
-631.83
-632.23
-632.64
-633.26
Cash
1.3
1.2
1.43
1.47
Total Assets
-342.64
-341.29
-339.79
-337.98
