N K Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
13.4
12.82
15.26
15.27
109.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13.4
12.82
15.26
15.27
109.21
Other Operating Income
0.36
0.36
0.44
0.55
1.82
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
13.77
13.18
15.7
15.82
111.03
Total Expenditure
13.49
12.51
14.07
15.27
109.45
PBIDT
0.27
0.67
1.63
0.55
1.58
Interest
0
0.38
0.05
0.06
0.05
PBDT
0.27
0.3
1.58
0.49
1.53
Depreciation
2.33
2.87
3.44
3.87
4.48
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.01
0
0.04
Deferred Tax
-0.19
-0.63
-0.51
-0.29
4.52
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.87
-1.94
-1.37
-3.09
-7.51
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.87
-1.94
-1.37
-3.09
-7.51
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.87
-1.94
-1.37
-3.09
-7.51
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.12
-3.23
-2.27
-5.35
-12.51
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.01
6.01
6.01
6.01
6.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.01
5.22
10.68
3.6
1.44
PBDTM(%)
2.01
2.34
10.35
3.2
1.4
PATM(%)
-13.95
-15.13
-8.97
-20.23
-6.87
