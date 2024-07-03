iifl-logo-icon 1
N K Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

70.99
(0.81%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

13.4

12.82

15.26

15.27

109.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13.4

12.82

15.26

15.27

109.21

Other Operating Income

0.36

0.36

0.44

0.55

1.82

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

13.77

13.18

15.7

15.82

111.03

Total Expenditure

13.49

12.51

14.07

15.27

109.45

PBIDT

0.27

0.67

1.63

0.55

1.58

Interest

0

0.38

0.05

0.06

0.05

PBDT

0.27

0.3

1.58

0.49

1.53

Depreciation

2.33

2.87

3.44

3.87

4.48

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.01

0

0.04

Deferred Tax

-0.19

-0.63

-0.51

-0.29

4.52

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.87

-1.94

-1.37

-3.09

-7.51

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.87

-1.94

-1.37

-3.09

-7.51

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.87

-1.94

-1.37

-3.09

-7.51

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.12

-3.23

-2.27

-5.35

-12.51

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.01

6.01

6.01

6.01

6.01

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.01

5.22

10.68

3.6

1.44

PBDTM(%)

2.01

2.34

10.35

3.2

1.4

PATM(%)

-13.95

-15.13

-8.97

-20.23

-6.87

N K Industries: Related NEWS

No Record Found

