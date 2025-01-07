iifl-logo-icon 1
N K Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

70
(4.09%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:49:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.4

97.35

112.83

90.58

yoy growth (%)

-97.53

-13.72

24.56

7.79

Raw materials

0

-88.9

-53.04

-52.08

As % of sales

0

91.32

47.01

57.5

Employee costs

-0.6

-0.77

-9.28

-6.86

As % of sales

25.25

0.79

8.23

7.57

Other costs

-0.32

-7.99

-43.97

-27.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.5

8.21

38.96

30.5

Operating profit

1.46

-0.32

6.53

4

OPM

61.23

-0.33

5.78

4.41

Depreciation

-4.85

-5.71

-9.69

-11.92

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.42

0.94

0.61

1.81

Profit before tax

-2.96

-5.09

-2.56

-6.1

Taxes

0.64

-1.09

-0.35

1.47

Tax rate

-21.74

21.47

13.88

-24.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.32

-6.19

-2.91

-4.63

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.32

-6.19

-2.91

-4.63

yoy growth (%)

-62.49

112.45

-37.13

90.95

NPM

-96.82

-6.36

-2.58

-5.12

