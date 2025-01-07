Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.4
97.35
112.83
90.58
yoy growth (%)
-97.53
-13.72
24.56
7.79
Raw materials
0
-88.9
-53.04
-52.08
As % of sales
0
91.32
47.01
57.5
Employee costs
-0.6
-0.77
-9.28
-6.86
As % of sales
25.25
0.79
8.23
7.57
Other costs
-0.32
-7.99
-43.97
-27.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.5
8.21
38.96
30.5
Operating profit
1.46
-0.32
6.53
4
OPM
61.23
-0.33
5.78
4.41
Depreciation
-4.85
-5.71
-9.69
-11.92
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.42
0.94
0.61
1.81
Profit before tax
-2.96
-5.09
-2.56
-6.1
Taxes
0.64
-1.09
-0.35
1.47
Tax rate
-21.74
21.47
13.88
-24.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.32
-6.19
-2.91
-4.63
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.32
-6.19
-2.91
-4.63
yoy growth (%)
-62.49
112.45
-37.13
90.95
NPM
-96.82
-6.36
-2.58
-5.12
