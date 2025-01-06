iifl-logo-icon 1
N K Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

67.25
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

N K Industries FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.96

-5.09

-2.56

-6.1

Depreciation

-4.85

-5.71

-9.69

-11.92

Tax paid

0.64

-1.09

-0.35

1.47

Working capital

1.07

-20.15

-0.62

3.87

Other operating items

Operating

-6.11

-32.05

-13.23

-12.69

Capital expenditure

0

4.32

7.2

1.81

Free cash flow

-6.11

-27.72

-6.03

-10.87

Equity raised

-683.11

-651.03

-625.53

-628.2

Investing

-0.01

-0.11

0

0

Financing

0.2

0.2

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-689.03

-678.67

-631.55

-639.07

