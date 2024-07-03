N K Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
8.11
4.21
5.72
4.39
4.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.11
4.21
5.72
4.39
4.21
Other Operating Income
0.26
0.17
0.24
0.05
0.24
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
8.38
4.38
5.96
4.45
4.45
Total Expenditure
7.55
3.55
4.24
4.2
4.55
PBIDT
0.82
0.83
1.72
0.25
-0.1
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.82
0.83
1.72
0.25
-0.1
Depreciation
1.38
0.69
0.72
0.77
0.79
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.09
0.05
0.15
-0.11
-0.1
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.46
0.09
0.84
-0.4
-0.79
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.46
0.09
0.84
-0.4
-0.79
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.46
0.09
0.84
-0.4
-0.79
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.77
0.15
1.4
-0.67
-1.32
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.01
6.01
6.01
6.01
6.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.11
19.71
30.06
5.69
-2.37
PBDTM(%)
10.11
19.71
30.06
5.69
-2.37
PATM(%)
-5.67
2.13
14.68
-9.11
-18.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.