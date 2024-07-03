iifl-logo-icon 1
N K Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

70.42
(4.71%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

8.11

4.21

5.72

4.39

4.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.11

4.21

5.72

4.39

4.21

Other Operating Income

0.26

0.17

0.24

0.05

0.24

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

8.38

4.38

5.96

4.45

4.45

Total Expenditure

7.55

3.55

4.24

4.2

4.55

PBIDT

0.82

0.83

1.72

0.25

-0.1

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.82

0.83

1.72

0.25

-0.1

Depreciation

1.38

0.69

0.72

0.77

0.79

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.09

0.05

0.15

-0.11

-0.1

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.46

0.09

0.84

-0.4

-0.79

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.46

0.09

0.84

-0.4

-0.79

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.46

0.09

0.84

-0.4

-0.79

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.77

0.15

1.4

-0.67

-1.32

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.01

6.01

6.01

6.01

6.01

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.11

19.71

30.06

5.69

-2.37

PBDTM(%)

10.11

19.71

30.06

5.69

-2.37

PATM(%)

-5.67

2.13

14.68

-9.11

-18.76

