TO THE MEMBERS OF N.K. INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone IND AS Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone IND AS financial statements of N.K. INDUSTRIES LIMITED (the “Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of significantaccounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the “standalone financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion Section of our report, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs (financial Position )of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its losses (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its Cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1. The Company had entered into financial arrangement with National Clearing Member, N.K. Proteins Private Ltd (erstwhile N. K. Proteins Limited (NKPL) (Group Company) by way of purchase and sales of various goods up to financial year 2012-13. The trade payables and trade receivables arising out of the said transactions through National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) from the concerns other than the group concerns are subject to confirmations by the respective parties/NSEL and reconciliations/ adjustments, if any. Further, NSEL has suspended the trading on 31.07.2013, as per the directions issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Consumer Affairs. NSEL has initiated recovery proceedings against the group company NKPL and also against the company by filing the Honble High Court of Mumbai for an alleged amount of around 937 crores plus interest .and the said proceedings are pending as on date. Further, the Home department, Government of Maharashtra has issued a notification under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in financial establishments)-Act, 1999 (MPID Act) attaching the Land, Building & Plant & Machinery of the company located at Kadi, Gujarat. The company had challenged the issued by Home department of Maharashtra before Honble Gujarat High Court which was disposed off vide its order dated 29th March 2017. The company preferred a Special Leave Petition before the Honble Supreme Court of India against the order of Honble Gujarat High Court and The Honble Supreme Court of India had disposed off the Special Leave Petition on 17th April, 2017 with a observation to file an application before Honble Bombay High Court, Mumbai, and as informed by the management, the company has filed petition before the Honble Bombay High Court in June 2017 which is pending .Besides the above, the company has also filed its objections against the attachment before the Designated Special MPID Court, Mumbai. In view of the above that the matter is subjudice, and the alleged liability /claim are not accepted by the company, we are unable to quantify the final liability and its impact if any, on the loss of the company for the Year ended on 31st March, 2024. (Refer to the note no.36 of Standalone IND AS Standalone Financial Statement)

2. The Directorate of Enforcement, Government of India has initiated proceedings against the company under section 5(1) of the prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, along with group company NKPL, and by virtue of the provisional attachment order dated 10/03/2015, attached the assets of the company comprising of Land, building, plant and machinery situated at Survey Nos.719, 720, 721, 732/1, 732/2, 733, 741, 743, 744, 745, Kadi Thol Road, Village Kadi Kasba, taluka- Kadi, District Mehsana-382715 Gujarat. As explained to us, The Company has preferred an appeal before the Honble Appellate Tribunal under the Prevention of Money laundering Act, 2002 against the order of Adjudicating

Authority.

F urther the Director of Enforcement (hereinafter referred to as ED), Government of India had initiated proceedings of , search/seizure on 30.05.2018 on the group company NKPL, the promoters of the company late Shri Nilesh Patel and Shri Nimish Patel, one of the family member as well as on the company and thereafter on 29.06.2018, the ED, Government of India, had preferred an application u/s 17(4) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 before the Adjudicating Authority, New Delhi, vide its Application No. OA/236 of 2018 against the company as well as group company NKPL and the promoters for retention of the seized properties and for continuation of order of freezing the properties, till finalization of the proceedings, of the properties mentioned in the application u/s 17(4) of the PMLA Act, 2002. The company along with Group Company and promoters challenged the show cause notice issued by the adjudicating authority New Delhi, before the Honble High Court of Delhi and the Honble High Court has set aside the said show cause notice. The Director of Enforcement has attached assets of the company, group company NKPL and the promoters of the company by issuing a fresh show cause notice dated 30/08/2018 and the company has filed an appeal before PMLA Appellate Tribunal, Delhi. In view of the above that the matter is subjudice, and the alleged liabilities /claims are not accepted by the company, we are unable to quantify the final liability and its impact, if any, on the loss of the company for the Year ended on 31st March, 2024. (Refer to note no. 37 of the IND AS Standalone Financial Statement)

3. The Government of Maharashtra, (at the instance of Economic wing offence Mumbai), has filed supplementary Charge sheet dated 25th December, 2018 under the various sections of IPC AND MPID Act. against the company and its chairman Shri Nimish Patel. Further MPID Court on the basis of above supplementary charge sheet has issued summons dated 19th March, 2019 against the company asking them to remain present on 26th April 2019. The Company has complied with the said summons and the matter was adjourned to 7th November, 2019 and further adjourned to various dates and now the matter is further adjourned 18th June 2024. Thus, in view of the fact that the said criminal proceedings which have been initiated, inter alia, against the company and its Chairman Shri Nimish Patel are pending, we are unable to ascertain/quantify the final liability, if any, that may arise from the said criminal proceedings and therefore we are unable to quantify its impact, if any, on the loss of the company for the Year ended on 31st March, 2024. (Refer to the note no. 38 of the IND AS Standalone Financial Statement).

W e conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

1. The company is having accumulated losses (after taking into account the balance of reserves) 34864.94 lakhs as of at 31.03.2024 and the net worth of the company is negative However, as per the business plan and future cash flow projections submitted by the management to us and accepted by us, The Company is making sincere efforts for the recover the losses through improved profitability in foreseeable revivaloftheBusiness &themanagementisconfident future. Therefore, no provision for the impairment has been made and accounts for the year have been prepared on “going concern basis.” Further the above projections also contains business plan/ projected cash flow prepared by the management and accepted by us with respect to the subsidiaries company i.e. Banpal Oil Chem Private limited and NK

OIL Mills Private limited,( Except Tirupati Retail India Pvt ltd where proper provision of Impairment has been done )the management is confident to also revive the operations of the loss making subsidiary companies, hence no provision for impairment in the fair value of the investment made in the said subsidiary companies has been made in the books of accounts. (Refer Note No 33 of standalone INDAS Standalone financial statements) Our opinion is not modified on the above matter.

Key Audit Matters

K ey audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter: Description of Key audit Matter Our response and results Litigations and claims Our audit procedures, inter alia, included following: (Refer note 28) to the standalone Ind AS financial - Discussed disputed litigation matters with the statements) companys management. The cases are pending with multiple tax authorities like - Evaluated the managements judgment of tax Income Tax, Sales tax etc. and there are claims against the risks, estimates of tax exposures, other claims and company which have not been acknowledged as debt by contingencies. Past and current experience with the the company. tax authorities and managements correspondence/ response including on the claims lodged by In normal course of business, financial exposures may customers, were used to assess the appropriateness arise from pending proceedings and from claims of the of managements best estimate of the most likely customers not acknowledged as debt by the company. outcome of each uncertain contingent liability. Whether a claim needs to be recognized as liability or disclosed as contingent liability in the standalone Ind - Critically assessed the entitys assumptions and AS financial statements is dependent on a number of estimates in respect of claims, included in the significant contingent assumptions liabilities and disclosed judgments. in The the amounts involved are potentially significant statements. Also, assessed the probability of negative and determining the amount, if any, to be recognised or disclosed in the result of litigation and the reliability of estimates of standalone Ind AS financial statements, is inherently related obligations. subjective. Conclusion: We have considered Litigations and claims, a Key Audit Based on the procedures described above, we did not find Matter as it requires significant any material exceptions to the managements assertions management judgement, including accounting estimates that involves high and treatment, presentation & disclosure of the subject estimation uncertainty. matter in the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

1. The company is having accumulated losses (after taking into account the balance of reserves) 34864.94 lakhs as of at 31.03.2024 and the net worth of the company flow is negative However, as per the business plan and future cash projections submitted by the management to us and accepted by us, The Company is making sincere efforts for the revival of the Business & the management is confident to recover the losses through improved profitability in foreseeable future. Therefore, no provision for the impairment has been made and accounts for the year have been prepared on “going concern basis.” Further the above projections also contains business plan/ projected cash flow prepared by the management and accepted by us with respect to the subsidiaries company i.e. Banpal Oil Chem Private limited and NK OIL Mills Private limited, (Except Tirupati Retail India Pvt ltd where proper provision of Impairment has been done ) the management is confident to also revive the operations of the loss impairment in the fair value of the investment made in the said subsidiary companies has been made in the books of accounts. (Refer Note No 33 of standalone INDAS Standalone financial statements)

2. The Income Tax Department had carried out survey u/s 133 of the Income tax Act, 1961(the IT Act) on the company along with other group companies during FY 2013-14 and had ordered a special audit of the books of the company u/s 142(2A) of the IT Act, 1961, for AY 2011-12 & A.Y 12-13. The department had raised a demand of 86.00 lakhs A.Y.2014-15 on the company for the aforesaid assessment years and the said demand has been disputed by the company and the company has initiated appellate proceedings before appropriate authorities. The said amount has been shown as contingent liability financialstatements . Further, Income taxthe notes forming department of has standalone passed an attachment order on 22.04.2015 & 14.08.2015 by which it has attached properties of the company in pursuant to a demand, the details of the properties attached which are in the name of company is as under:

803, Manas Complex, Opp Star Bazaar, Nr Jodhpur Cross road, Satellite, Ahmedabad 380015.

603, Manas Complex, Opp Star Bazaar, Nr Jodhpur Cross road, Satellite, Ahmedabad 380015.

Land, situated at Survey Nos.719, 720, 721, 732/1, 732/2, 733, 741, 743, 744, 745, Kadi Thol Road, Village Kadi Kasba, taluka- Kadi, District Mehsana-382715.

F actory Building Situated at survey No 745, Kadi Thol Road, Village Kadi Kasba, taluka- Kadi, District Mehsana-382715 (Refer to the note no 39 of the IND AS Standalone Financial Statement)

3. A Search & Seizure action U/S 132 of the Income Tax Act took place on 24.2.99. The Income Tax department had raised demand of 3312 lakhs vide the block assessment Order dt. 30.4.2001. In case of the company, the Honble Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Ahmedabad has subsequently given partial relief to the extent of 2884 lakhs. The company had preferred an appeal before the Honble High Court of Gujarat against the order of Honble ITAT, Ahmedabad. The Honble Gujarat High Court vide its order dated 20th June,2016 had given partial relief on some of the grounds and had also dismissed some of the grounds of the company. Against the grounds dismissed by Honble High Court of Gujarat, the company had further preferred an appeal before Honble Supreme Court of India, and the Honble Supreme Court of India vide order dated 16th January,2017 had dismissed the appeal of the Company. The Company had already provided an amount of 288 lakh against the grounds dismissed by Honble ITAT, Ahmedabad during F.Y 2002-03 as well as 127 lakh was provided in the books of accounts for the Assessment year in question for the interest payable up to 31-03-2005 during F.Y 2004-05. However, in view of the management and on the basis of the Judgment of the Honble Gujarat High Court, the amount provided/paid by the company towards total demand shall result in refund to the company. Pending effect of the various orders of adjudicating authorities by the Income Tax Department, the Company is yet to provide final entries in its books of accounts even during the year under review. In view of non-availability of order of the appeal effects from the Income Tax Department, we are unable to opine on the same. (Refer to the note no 30 of the IND AS Standalone Financial Statement)

4. The Sales Tax Department has completed the assessment proceedings for various assessment years and raised demand of

3314.22 lacs (net of recovery) for the earlier financial years. The company has not made any provision for the above demand raised by the sales tax authority in its books of accounts as in view of the Management, the said demand shall not withstand before the Appellate Authorities and the company has already preferred an appeal before the appellate authority which is still pending. In view of the above, the said amount has been shown as contingent liability in the notes forming part of standalone financial statements. (Refer to the note no 41 of the IND AS Standalone Financial Statement)

5. The balance confirmation from the suppliers, customers as well as to various loans or advances, capital advances given, certain non-moving banks & Fixed Deposit with Bank have been called for by the company, but the same are awaited till the date of audit. Thus, the balances of receivables, capital advances, trade payables as well as loans and advances, certain non-moving bank balances and Fixed Deposit balance have been taken as per the books of accounts submitted by the company and are subject to confirmation from the respective parties. (Refer to the note no 45 of the IND AS

Standalone Financial Statement)

6. As per the information obtained from the website of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), a suit has been filed against the company and its officers u/s 383A(1A), 372A(9), 58A(6)(A)(I) of the Companies Act, 1956 for the year informed by the management, the company is having basic information about such suit filed reflectedon the website as of the MCA. However, the company does not have any communication of such proceedings against the company and its we are unable to quantify the final liability and its impact, if any, on the company officers. and its officers. (Refer to the note no 42 of the IND AS Standalone Financial Statement) Our opinion is not modified on the above matters.

Other Matters information of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2023 included in these Standalone The Comparative financial previously issued financialstatements audited by predecessor statutory Standalone auditors vide their report for the year ended 31 March 2023 dated 02nd May, 2023 expressed a modified opinion on those financial statements.

Our opinion is not modified on the above matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone IND AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone IND AS financial statements doesnot cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone IND AS financial and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone IND AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone IND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the IND AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financialcontrols, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone IND AS financialstatements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone IND AS financial statements, Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting . process

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone IND AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone IND AS financial free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influencethe economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone IND AS financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone IND financialstatements, AS including the disclosures, and whether the standalone IND AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant findings,including any significant audit We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected tooutweighthepublicinterestbenefitsof such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 197(16) of the Act as amended, in our Opinion and to the best our information and according to

the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with

the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit and on the consideration of the reports of the other auditors

on separate financial statements and other financial information of the subsidiaries, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a. W e have sought and except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified opinion, obtained all the information

and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the

aforesaid consolidated Ind AS financial statements,

b. Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualifiedopinion, paragraph above, in our

opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our

examination of those books and the report of the other auditors,

c. The Consolidated Balance Sheet, the Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss including other Comprehensive

Income, Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity and the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by

this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid ConsolidatedIndASfinancialstatements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards

specified under section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of written representations, received from the directors of the Holding Company and taken on record

by the Board of Directors of the Holding and the reports of the Board of Directors of the Holding Company and the

reports of the other statutory auditors of its subsidiary companies, none of the directors of the Group companies,

are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to consolidatedfinancialstatements, .

and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure A” which is based on

the auditors report of the company and its subsidiary companies. Our report expresses an unmodified

the adequacy and operating effectiveness of internal financial controls with reference to consolidated

statements of those companies.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies

(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to

the explanations given to us & based on the consideration of the report of the other auditors onfinancialstatement

as also the other financial information of the subsidiaries:

i. The Consolidated Ind AS financialstatements disclose the impact of pending litigations on the consolidated Ind

AS financial position of the Group (Refer Note No 29 to the Consolidated Ind AS Financial Statements.)

ii. The Group did not have any material foreseeable losses on long term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by

the Holding Company and its subsidiary company during the year ended 31st March 2024.

iv (a) The respective management of the Holding company and its subsidiaries has represented that, to the best .

of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been

advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind

of funds) by the Holding Company or any of its subsidiaries to or in any other person or entity, including

foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that

the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified

in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Holding Company or any of its subsidiaries (“Ultimate

Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The respective management of the Holding company and its subsidiaries has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Holding Company or any of its subsidiaries from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Holding Company or any of its subsidiaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures performed by us and those performed by the auditors of the subsidiaries and that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our and other auditors notice that has caused us or other auditor to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v The Group has not declared and paid any Interim divided nor has proposed any final dividend during the . previous year, and hence the question of Compliance and applicability of Section 123 of the Companies Act does not arise. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks and that performed by the respective auditors of the subsidiaries which are companies incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, the Holding Company and subsidiaries have used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we and respective auditors of the above referred subsidiaries did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

3. With respect to the matters specified in paragraph 3(xxi) and 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report ) Order, (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of the Section 143(11) of the Act , to be included in the Auditors report , according to the information and explanation given to us , and based on the CARO reports issued by us for the Company and respective auditors of its subsidiaries included in the Consolidated financial statements of the Company, to which reporting under CARO is applicable , we report that there are no qualification or adverse remarks in these CARO reports.

For, Pankaj R Shah & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN 107361W UDIN: 24107414BJZXCF7552 CA Nilesh Shah Place: Ahmedabad Partner Date: 02nd May 2024 Membership No. 107414

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of N.K. INDUSTRIES LIMITED of even date) With reference to the Annexure A, referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone IND AS financial statements for the year ended on 31st March 2024, we report following:

i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment with effect from 1st April, 2008 onwards. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the property, plant and equipment are physically verified in a phased manner by the management during the year, which, in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising of the immovable properties of land and building which are freehold, are held in the name of the company as at the balance sheet date except, the following properties whose titles have not been still conveyed in the name of the company having total carrying value of 18.86 lakhs as at 31st March, 2024.

Description of property Gross carrying value Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company* Premises located 5.38 Late Nilesh Patel Past Director 30-11-1996 As stated by the management, as the at Thirthjal cooperative society in which the property Complex, is held does not allow the company to Ahmedabad hold the assets in its name. Land situated at 5.49 Ashwin Patel CFO 15-03-1994 As, stated by the management, Registered Sr. No. 719, Vil, power of attorney of the land in question kadi Taluka Kadi, is in the name of Shri Ashwin Patel, CFO, Dist. Mehsana on behalf of the company and necessary in the State of stamp duty has been fully paid, yet titles Gujarat are to be conveyed in the name of the company. Land situated at 1.85 NK Industries Companies 16-08-1995 As, stated by the management, Sr. No. 720, Vil, Limited Name Unregistered Agreement to sale in the kadi. Taluka Kadi, name of the company. Competent Dist. Mehsana authority has ordered for payment of in the State of premium which is yet to be paid. Titles are Gujarat not conveyed in the name of the company. Land situated at 3.19 Ashwin Patel CFO 15-03-1994 As, stated by the management, Registered Sr. No. 721, Vil, power of attorney of the land in question kadi. Taluka Kadi, is in the name of Shri Ashwin Patel, CFO, Dist. Mehsana on behalf of the company and necessary in the State of stamp duty has been fully paid, yet titles Gujarat are to be conveyed in the name of the company. Land situated at 2.93 Kamlesh Patel Ex- Director 14-09-1994 As, stated by the management, no Sr. No. 741, Vil, agreement entered with the company. kadi. Taluka Kadi, However, unregistered power of attorney Dist. Mehsana is in the name of Mr Kamlesh Patel on in the State of behalf of the company. The titles have Gujarat not been conveyed in the name of the company. Land situated at Kamlesh Patel Ex- Director 14-09-1994 As, stated by the management, no Sr. No. 742, Vil, agreement entered with the company. kadi Taluka Kadi, However, unregistered power of attorney is Dist. Mehsana in the name of Mr Kamlesh Patel on behalf in the State of of the company. The titles have not been Gujarat conveyed in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not re-valued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,

2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) As explained to us, the verifiedby the management at reasonable intervals during inventories have been physically the year other than for stock lying with third parties. In our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. As explained to us, there were no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class on physical verification of inventory as compared to the book records.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital in excess of the limits of 5 crores in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from financialinstitutions on the basis of security of current assets & hence banks & reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable. iii. During the year, the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships, or other parties, except in respect of its wholly owned subsidiary.

(a) During the year the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans to its wholly owned subsidiaries.

(A) The aggregate amount during the year and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans and advances is as under: ( In Lakhs)

Particulars Loans Advances in the nature of loan Guarantees Securities Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year: Subsidiary Nil Nil Nil Nil Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date: Subsidiary 1012.66 Nil Nil Nil

(B) The company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to firms,limited liability partnerships or any companies, other parties other than its subsidiaries during the year. Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable. (b) In our opinion, the investment made, and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans provided are, prime facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. (c) In respect of loans granted by the company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated. (d) In respect of loans granted by the company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date. (e) No loan granted by the company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties. (f) The company has granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, the details of which is as under:

( Rs.In Lakhs)

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans as at year end 1012.66 Nil 1012.66 Percentage thereof to the total loans granted as at year end 100% Nil 100%

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, the company has not made any investment or given guarantee or loan or security during the year under review.

Accordingly, clause 3(iv) of the order is not applicable. v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year under review. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of

Order is not applicable. vi. As explained to us, the Central Government has not specified maintenance of Cost records under sub section (1) section 148. Hence, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable. vii. (a) The company does not have liability in respect of Service Tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and value added tax during the year since effective 1st July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed in to Goods & Service Tax.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, ESIC, income-tax, duty of customs, Goods & Service Tax, cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, ESIC, income tax, duty of customs, Goods & Service Tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date it became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of Goods & Service Tax and duty of customs which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

However, according to the information and explanations given to us, the following dues of income tax, sales tax & value added tax have not been deposited by the company on account of disputes.

Name of the Nature of Amount Financial year to From where the dispute is statue Dues ( in lakhs) (Net of payment) which the amount relates pending Income Tax Act,1961 Corporate Tax 86.00 FY 2013-14 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) IX Income Tax Act,1961 Corporate Tax 2625.03 FY 2010-11 Commissioner of Income Tax (Penalty) (Appeals) IX Guj. Sales Tax Sales Tax 3314.22 F.Y. 1990-91, Sales Tax Tribunal / Commercial 1997-98 to 2001-02, Tax Officer & 2006-07 Guj. Sales Tax Sales Tax 3080.51 FY 2013-14 Joint. Commissioner of Commercial Tax, Appeal-I

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ix. (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not beendeclaredwilfuldefaulterbyanybankorfinancialinstitution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to usandon financialstatements overallexaminationofthe of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on overall examination of the records of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and therefore, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, and therefore, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year. xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company.

Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not required. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financialstatements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) W e have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable. xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xvi) (b) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve bank of India. Accordingly, 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CICs. xvii.The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us, On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable.

For, Pankaj R Shah & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN 107361W UDIN: 24107414BJZXCF7552 CA Nilesh Shah Place: Ahmedabad Partner Date: 02nd May 2024 Membership No. 107414

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of N.K. INDUSTRIES LIMITED of even date) With reference to the Annexure A, referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone IND AS financial statements for the year ended on 31st March 2024, we report following: i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment with effect from 1st April, 2008 onwards.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the property, plant and equipment are physically verified in a phased manner by the management during the year, which, in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising of the immovable properties of land and building which are freehold, are held in the name of the company as at the balance sheet date except, the following properties whose titles have not been still conveyed in the name of the company having total carrying value of 18.86 lakhs as at 31st March, 2024.

Description of property G r o s s carrying value Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company* Premises located at 5.38 Late Nilesh Patel Past 30-11-1996 As stated by the management, Thirthjal Complex, Director as the cooperative society in Ahmedabad which the property is held does not allow the company to hold the assets in its name. Land situated at Sr. 5.49 Ashwin Patel CFO 15-03-1994 As, stated by the management, No. 719, Vil, kadi Registered power of attorney Taluka Kadi, Dist. of the land in question is in Mehsana in the State the name of Shri Ashwin Patel, of Gujarat CFO, on behalf of the company and necessary stamp duty has been fully paid, yet titles are to be conveyed in the name of the company. Land situated at Sr. 1.85 NK Industries Companies 16-08-1995 As, stated by the management, No. 720, Vil, kadi. Limited Name Unregistered Agreement Taluka Kadi, Dist. to sale in the name of the Mehsana in the State company. Competent authority of Gujarat has ordered for payment of premium which is yet to be paid. Titles are not conveyed in the name of the company. Land situated at Sr. 3.19 Ashwin Patel CFO 15-03-1994 As, stated by the management, No. 721, Vil, kadi. Registered power of attorney Taluka Kadi, Dist. of the land in question is in Mehsana in the State the name of Shri Ashwin Patel, of Gujarat CFO, on behalf of the company and necessary stamp duty has been fully paid, yet titles are to be conveyed in the name of the company. Description of property G r o s s carrying value Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company* Land situated at Sr. 2.93 Kamlesh Patel Ex- Director 14-09-1994 As, stated by the management, No. 741, Vil, kadi. no agreement entered with Taluka Kadi, Dist. the company. However, Mehsana in the State unregistered power of of Gujarat attorney is in the name of Mr Kamlesh Patel on behalf of the company. The titles have not been conveyed in the name of the company. Land situated at Sr. Kamlesh Patel Ex- Director 14-09-1994 As, stated by the management, No. 742, Vil, kadi no agreement entered with Taluka Kadi, Dist. the company. However, Mehsana in the State unregistered power of of Gujarat attorney is in the name of Mr Kamlesh Patel on behalf of the company. The titles have not been conveyed in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not re-valued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,

2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) As explained to us, the inventories have been verifiedby the management at reasonable intervals during physically the year other than for stock lying with third parties. In our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. As explained to us, there were no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class on physical verification of inventory as compared to the book records.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital in excess of the limits of 5 crores in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks &financialinstitutions on the basis of security of current assets & hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable. iii. During the year, the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships, or other parties, except in respect of its wholly owned subsidiary.

(a) During the year the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans to its wholly owned subsidiaries.

(A) The aggregate amount during the year and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans and advances is as under:

(Rs.In Lakhs)

Particulars Loans Advances in the nature of loan Guarantees Securities Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year: Subsidiary Nil Nil Nil Nil Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date: Subsidiary 1012.66 Nil Nil Nil

Name of the statue Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in lakhs) (Net of payment) Financial year to which the amount relates From where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act,1961 Corporate Tax 86.00 FY 2013-14 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) IX Income Tax Act,1961 Corporate Tax (Penalty) 2625.03 FY 2010-11 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) IX

(B) The company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties other than its subsidiaries during the year. Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, the investment made, and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans provided are, prime facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.W

(f) The company has granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, the details of which is as under:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans as at year end 1012.66 Nil 1012.66 Percentage thereof to the total loans granted as at year end 100% Nil 100%

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, the company has not made any investment or given guarantee or loan or security during the year under review.

Accordingly, clause 3(iv) of the order is not applicable. v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year under review. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. vi. As explained to us, the Central Government has not specified maintenance of Cost records under sub section (1) of section 148. Hence, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable. vii. (a) The company does not have liability in respect of Service Tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and value added tax during the year since effective 1st July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed in to Goods & Service Tax.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, ESIC, income-tax, duty of customs, Goods & Service Tax, cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, ESIC, income tax, duty of customs, Goods & Service Tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date it became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of Goods & Service Tax and duty of customs which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. However, according to the information and explanations given to us, the following dues of income tax, sales tax & value added tax have not been deposited by the company on account of disputes.

Name of the statue Nature of Dues Amount ( in lakhs) (Net of payment) Financial year to which the amount relates From where the dispute is pending Guj. Sales Tax Sales Tax 3314.22 F.Y. 1990-91, Sales Tax Tribunal / Commercial Tax Officer 1997-98 to 2001-02, & 2006-07 Guj. Sales Tax Sales Tax 3080.51 FY 2013-14 Joint. Commissioner of Commercial Tax, Appeal-I

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ix. (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on overall examination of the records of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and therefore, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, and therefore, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable. x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year. xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not required. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting xiv. (a) In our opinion the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable. xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xvi) (b) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve bank of India. Accordingly, 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CICs. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us, On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable.