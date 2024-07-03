iifl-logo-icon 1
N K Industries Ltd Company Summary

68.14
(2.27%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:07 PM

N K Industries Ltd Summary

NK Industries Ltd. (Formerly known as N K Oil Mills Pvt Ltd) was incorporated in 1987 and converted into Public Limited Company in 1992. The Company is involved in the manufacturing of castor oil and its derivatives like HCO and 12HSA. A Government-recognised Export House, the Company has doubled its refining capacities, besides adding facilities to manufacture castor oil derivatives. The project was funded by a public issue in Aug.94. The Company changed its conventional manufacturing process of oil milling and refining to incorporate the latest technology, oil decanters, vertical continuous solvent extraction plant, continuous oil refining, energy-efficient hydrogenous plant and quality fatty acid production plant, thus making it an integrated complex.With state of the art manufacturing plant, their factory is equipped with oil decanters, vertical continuous solvent extraction plant, continuous oil refining, energy-efficient hydrogenous plant, and quality fatty acid production plant. The product (castor oil), used in the lubricant, paint, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries, is used in foreign countries as a major source of natural chemicals. The Company exports to Europe, Brazil and the US, the three major consumers of castor oil. It has set up a trading branch in London, UK, in accordance with its plan to enter the global market for agricultural commodities. In Apr.97, it took over K V Patel & Co, a partnership firm engaged in the business of dealing in edible and non-edible oils.During year 1998-99, the Company was declared a Sick unit due to the mounting losses and accordingly was referred to BIFR for rehabilitation.

