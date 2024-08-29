|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|AGM 27/09/2024 Board Meeting held to decided AGM date and time and approve Board Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024) Summary of Proceedings of 36th AGM held on 27 September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)
