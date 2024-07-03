iifl-logo-icon 1
Modi Naturals Ltd Share Price

525
(-0.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:07:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open527.05
  • Day's High527.05
  • 52 Wk High667
  • Prev. Close527.05
  • Day's Low525
  • 52 Wk Low 188
  • Turnover (lac)25.29
  • P/E157.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value74.79
  • EPS3.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)687.48
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Modi Naturals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

527.05

Prev. Close

527.05

Turnover(Lac.)

25.29

Day's High

527.05

Day's Low

525

52 Week's High

667

52 Week's Low

188

Book Value

74.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

687.48

P/E

157.33

EPS

3.35

Divi. Yield

0

Modi Naturals Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

Modi Naturals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Modi Naturals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.09%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Modi Naturals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.31

16.02

12.66

12.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

79.72

65.86

64.58

55.2

Net Worth

93.03

81.88

77.24

67.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

442.69

387.26

294.84

277.6

yoy growth (%)

14.31

31.34

6.2

-4.77

Raw materials

-360.83

-313.17

-232.25

-219.29

As % of sales

81.5

80.86

78.77

78.99

Employee costs

-21.28

-19.59

-17.63

-16.62

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

13.96

3.6

2.49

0.12

Depreciation

-1.38

-1.37

-1.28

-1.27

Tax paid

-3.45

1.01

-1.6

-0.12

Working capital

-0.14

7.86

9.2

-3.4

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.31

31.34

6.2

-4.77

Op profit growth

101.33

53.8

25.35

21.23

EBIT growth

142.07

48.64

40.7

-3.42

Net profit growth

127.33

417.51

-21,756.84

-79.3

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

399.82

417.96

474.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

399.82

417.96

474.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.15

1.73

1.31

Modi Naturals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,861.55

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.55

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

365.65

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

508.45

430.891,422.94-1.02074.6110.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Modi Naturals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anil Modi

Joint Managing Director

Akshay Modi

Whole-time Director

Aditi Modi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankit Agarwal

Independent Director

Ankit Garg

Independent Director

Ankita Singal

Independent Director

UDIT JAIN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Modi Naturals Ltd

Summary

Modi Naturals Ltd (Formerly known Anil Modi Oil Industries Ltd), incorporated in Jul.94 is engaged in the business of manufacturingand marketing of oils and deoiled cakes. The journey started in 1974, by setting up an edible oil factory in Punjab. The Company became the largest processors of Rice Bran in India. Neha Oils Ltd., the subsidiary of the Company was amalgamated with the Company with effect from April 1, 2002. In 2005, the Company established Oil Mill in Pilibhit,. The amalgamation of M/s J. P. Management Systems Pvt Ltd with the Company became effective 1st April, 2005. The Company launched refined rice oil by upgrading its refinery in 2009. In 2013, it launched the cooking oil brand, Oleev Active (blended); launched Rizolo, Miller - Canola Oil; Olivana Wellness in 2015. It launched Oleev Health and Oleev Smart in 2017. In 2018, it introduced 2 new facility, one in Hyderabad and the other in Sonepat. It launched Pipo and MixIn in Ready-to-Cook segment. It launched new products Peanut Butter and Pasta under the brand Oleev kitchen in 2021-22. The Company incorporated Modi Biotech Pvt. Ltd., as a Wholly owned subsidiary of setting up a distillery for the manufacture of ethanol plant on 27th April 2021, which commenced in Raipur, Chhattisgarh in 2023.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Modi Naturals Ltd share price today?

The Modi Naturals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹525 today.

What is the Market Cap of Modi Naturals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Modi Naturals Ltd is ₹687.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Modi Naturals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Modi Naturals Ltd is 157.33 and 7.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Modi Naturals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Modi Naturals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Modi Naturals Ltd is ₹188 and ₹667 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Modi Naturals Ltd?

Modi Naturals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.52%, 3 Years at 30.60%, 1 Year at 111.58%, 6 Month at 108.57%, 3 Month at 36.44% and 1 Month at -2.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Modi Naturals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Modi Naturals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.09 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.91 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Modi Naturals Ltd

