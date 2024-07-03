SectorEdible Oil
Open₹527.05
Prev. Close₹527.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹25.29
Day's High₹527.05
Day's Low₹525
52 Week's High₹667
52 Week's Low₹188
Book Value₹74.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)687.48
P/E157.33
EPS3.35
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.31
16.02
12.66
12.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
79.72
65.86
64.58
55.2
Net Worth
93.03
81.88
77.24
67.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
442.69
387.26
294.84
277.6
yoy growth (%)
14.31
31.34
6.2
-4.77
Raw materials
-360.83
-313.17
-232.25
-219.29
As % of sales
81.5
80.86
78.77
78.99
Employee costs
-21.28
-19.59
-17.63
-16.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
13.96
3.6
2.49
0.12
Depreciation
-1.38
-1.37
-1.28
-1.27
Tax paid
-3.45
1.01
-1.6
-0.12
Working capital
-0.14
7.86
9.2
-3.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.31
31.34
6.2
-4.77
Op profit growth
101.33
53.8
25.35
21.23
EBIT growth
142.07
48.64
40.7
-3.42
Net profit growth
127.33
417.51
-21,756.84
-79.3
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
399.82
417.96
474.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
399.82
417.96
474.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.15
1.73
1.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,861.55
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.55
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
365.65
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
508.45
|430.89
|1,422.94
|-1.02
|0
|74.61
|10.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anil Modi
Joint Managing Director
Akshay Modi
Whole-time Director
Aditi Modi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankit Agarwal
Independent Director
Ankit Garg
Independent Director
Ankita Singal
Independent Director
UDIT JAIN
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Modi Naturals Ltd
Summary
Modi Naturals Ltd (Formerly known Anil Modi Oil Industries Ltd), incorporated in Jul.94 is engaged in the business of manufacturingand marketing of oils and deoiled cakes. The journey started in 1974, by setting up an edible oil factory in Punjab. The Company became the largest processors of Rice Bran in India. Neha Oils Ltd., the subsidiary of the Company was amalgamated with the Company with effect from April 1, 2002. In 2005, the Company established Oil Mill in Pilibhit,. The amalgamation of M/s J. P. Management Systems Pvt Ltd with the Company became effective 1st April, 2005. The Company launched refined rice oil by upgrading its refinery in 2009. In 2013, it launched the cooking oil brand, Oleev Active (blended); launched Rizolo, Miller - Canola Oil; Olivana Wellness in 2015. It launched Oleev Health and Oleev Smart in 2017. In 2018, it introduced 2 new facility, one in Hyderabad and the other in Sonepat. It launched Pipo and MixIn in Ready-to-Cook segment. It launched new products Peanut Butter and Pasta under the brand Oleev kitchen in 2021-22. The Company incorporated Modi Biotech Pvt. Ltd., as a Wholly owned subsidiary of setting up a distillery for the manufacture of ethanol plant on 27th April 2021, which commenced in Raipur, Chhattisgarh in 2023.
The Modi Naturals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹525 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Modi Naturals Ltd is ₹687.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Modi Naturals Ltd is 157.33 and 7.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Modi Naturals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Modi Naturals Ltd is ₹188 and ₹667 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Modi Naturals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.52%, 3 Years at 30.60%, 1 Year at 111.58%, 6 Month at 108.57%, 3 Month at 36.44% and 1 Month at -2.37%.
