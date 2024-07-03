Modi Naturals Ltd Summary

Modi Naturals Ltd (Formerly known Anil Modi Oil Industries Ltd), incorporated in Jul.94 is engaged in the business of manufacturingand marketing of oils and deoiled cakes. The journey started in 1974, by setting up an edible oil factory in Punjab. The Company became the largest processors of Rice Bran in India. Neha Oils Ltd., the subsidiary of the Company was amalgamated with the Company with effect from April 1, 2002. In 2005, the Company established Oil Mill in Pilibhit,. The amalgamation of M/s J. P. Management Systems Pvt Ltd with the Company became effective 1st April, 2005. The Company launched refined rice oil by upgrading its refinery in 2009. In 2013, it launched the cooking oil brand, Oleev Active (blended); launched Rizolo, Miller - Canola Oil; Olivana Wellness in 2015. It launched Oleev Health and Oleev Smart in 2017. In 2018, it introduced 2 new facility, one in Hyderabad and the other in Sonepat. It launched Pipo and MixIn in Ready-to-Cook segment. It launched new products Peanut Butter and Pasta under the brand Oleev kitchen in 2021-22. The Company incorporated Modi Biotech Pvt. Ltd., as a Wholly owned subsidiary of setting up a distillery for the manufacture of ethanol plant on 27th April 2021, which commenced in Raipur, Chhattisgarh in 2023.