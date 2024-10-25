|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|Modi Naturals Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results. Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting - Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|Modi Naturals Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Outcoem of Board Meeting held on 30th July 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|Modi Naturals Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 Audited Financial Results (standalone & consolidated) for the FY ended March 31, 2024 along with auditor reports thereon (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|Modi Naturals Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th February, 2024 Financial results (standalone & consolidated) for quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
