iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Modi Naturals Ltd Board Meeting

485
(0.18%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Modi Naturals CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
Modi Naturals Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results. Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting - Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting30 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
Modi Naturals Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Outcoem of Board Meeting held on 30th July 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
Modi Naturals Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 Audited Financial Results (standalone & consolidated) for the FY ended March 31, 2024 along with auditor reports thereon (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
Modi Naturals Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th February, 2024 Financial results (standalone & consolidated) for quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Modi Naturals: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Modi Naturals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.