Modi Naturals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.31
16.02
12.66
12.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
79.72
65.86
64.58
55.2
Net Worth
93.03
81.88
77.24
67.86
Minority Interest
Debt
45.26
49.4
50.96
20.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.51
2.9
3
3.49
Total Liabilities
140.8
134.18
131.2
91.9
Fixed Assets
18.29
19.54
20.76
19.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
35
27
15
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.76
0.7
0.68
0.61
Networking Capital
86.04
84.44
94.25
71.36
Inventories
72.81
84.51
93.9
68.19
Inventory Days
56.22
Sundry Debtors
17.63
19.42
19
20.96
Debtor Days
17.28
Other Current Assets
24.51
12.99
16.02
12.14
Sundry Creditors
-10.78
-14.57
-12.2
-7.83
Creditor Days
6.45
Other Current Liabilities
-18.13
-17.91
-22.47
-22.1
Cash
0.7
2.51
0.52
0.75
Total Assets
140.79
134.19
131.21
91.9
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.