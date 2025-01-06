Modi Naturals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
13.96
3.6
2.49
0.12
Depreciation
-1.38
-1.37
-1.28
-1.27
Tax paid
-3.45
1.01
-1.6
-0.12
Working capital
-0.14
7.86
9.2
-3.4
Other operating items
Operating
8.99
11.1
8.81
-4.68
Capital expenditure
0.78
1.08
2.01
0.28
Free cash flow
9.77
12.18
10.82
-4.4
Equity raised
89.37
80.07
71.19
61.02
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-6.74
5.41
2.82
0.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
92.4
97.67
84.84
56.88
