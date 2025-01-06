iifl-logo-icon 1
Modi Naturals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

505
(-4.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Modi Naturals FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

13.96

3.6

2.49

0.12

Depreciation

-1.38

-1.37

-1.28

-1.27

Tax paid

-3.45

1.01

-1.6

-0.12

Working capital

-0.14

7.86

9.2

-3.4

Other operating items

Operating

8.99

11.1

8.81

-4.68

Capital expenditure

0.78

1.08

2.01

0.28

Free cash flow

9.77

12.18

10.82

-4.4

Equity raised

89.37

80.07

71.19

61.02

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-6.74

5.41

2.82

0.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

92.4

97.67

84.84

56.88

