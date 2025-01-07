Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
442.69
387.26
294.84
277.6
yoy growth (%)
14.31
31.34
6.2
-4.77
Raw materials
-360.83
-313.17
-232.25
-219.29
As % of sales
81.5
80.86
78.77
78.99
Employee costs
-21.28
-19.59
-17.63
-16.62
As % of sales
4.8
5.05
5.98
5.99
Other costs
-47.87
-48.18
-40.85
-38.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.81
12.44
13.85
13.83
Operating profit
12.7
6.31
4.1
3.27
OPM
2.86
1.62
1.39
1.17
Depreciation
-1.38
-1.37
-1.28
-1.27
Interest expense
-1.29
-2.69
-1.74
-2.89
Other income
3.93
1.37
1.42
1.01
Profit before tax
13.96
3.6
2.49
0.12
Taxes
-3.45
1.01
-1.6
-0.12
Tax rate
-24.71
28.22
-64.2
-103.43
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.51
4.62
0.89
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
10.51
4.62
0.89
0
yoy growth (%)
127.33
417.51
-21,756.84
-79.3
NPM
2.37
1.19
0.3
0
