Modi Naturals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

506
(-0.34%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:51:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

442.69

387.26

294.84

277.6

yoy growth (%)

14.31

31.34

6.2

-4.77

Raw materials

-360.83

-313.17

-232.25

-219.29

As % of sales

81.5

80.86

78.77

78.99

Employee costs

-21.28

-19.59

-17.63

-16.62

As % of sales

4.8

5.05

5.98

5.99

Other costs

-47.87

-48.18

-40.85

-38.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.81

12.44

13.85

13.83

Operating profit

12.7

6.31

4.1

3.27

OPM

2.86

1.62

1.39

1.17

Depreciation

-1.38

-1.37

-1.28

-1.27

Interest expense

-1.29

-2.69

-1.74

-2.89

Other income

3.93

1.37

1.42

1.01

Profit before tax

13.96

3.6

2.49

0.12

Taxes

-3.45

1.01

-1.6

-0.12

Tax rate

-24.71

28.22

-64.2

-103.43

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.51

4.62

0.89

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

10.51

4.62

0.89

0

yoy growth (%)

127.33

417.51

-21,756.84

-79.3

NPM

2.37

1.19

0.3

0

