SectorEdible Oil
Open₹270.9
Prev. Close₹268.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹42.4
Day's High₹272
Day's Low₹264
52 Week's High₹310
52 Week's Low₹112
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)662.47
P/E21.5
EPS12.5
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25
25
25
18.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
291.14
259.49
229.82
139.77
Net Worth
316.14
284.49
254.82
158.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
Revenue
850.01
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-756.62
As % of sales
89.01
Employee costs
-6.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
17.94
Depreciation
-4.22
Tax paid
-4.68
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
1,699.67
2,236.15
1,298.95
850.02
1,285.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,699.67
2,236.15
1,298.95
850.02
1,285.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.38
1.61
2.24
3.18
7.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,864.85
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.6
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
366
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
Kriti Nutrients Ltd
KRITINUT
132.26
|14.18
|663.62
|9.56
|0.23
|173.55
|39.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vijay Shrishrimal
Whole-time Director
Sanjay Shrishrimal
Whole Time Director & CFO
Dhirendra Shrishrimal
Director
Pradeep Totla
Independent Director
Gopal Krishan Sood
Independent Director
Poonam Rishi Pilani
Company Secretary
Akshat Sharma
Reports by KN Agri Resources Ltd
Summary
KN Agri Resources Limited was initially incorporated as Itarsi Oils & Flour Private Limited on 13th January, 1987 with the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed from to Itarsi Oils & Flour Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 01 July 1990 issued by RoC, Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior. Following a Special Resolution, the Company name was changed from Itarsi Oils & Flour Private Limited to KN Agri Resources Private Limited dated October 26, 2021. Subsequently, the status converted into a Public Limited and following the said Conversion of the status, the name of the Company was changed from KN Agri Resources Private Limited to KN Agri Resources Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 22, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh.The Company is into the business of manufacturing of Soya Bean Oil, Soya De-Oiled Cake and Soya Refined Oil. The company is also engaged in the business of generation of electricity unit through Windmill project and trading of Commodities. The Company has three manufacturing locations and four Windmill spread across India. The Company has three strategically located plants in the State of Madhya Pradesh comprising of three seed processing units, two oil refineries and one flour mill. The location of plants gives clients competitive edge over other players in terms of procurement and availability of
Read More
The KN Agri Resources Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹265 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KN Agri Resources Ltd is ₹662.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KN Agri Resources Ltd is 21.5 and 2.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KN Agri Resources Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KN Agri Resources Ltd is ₹112 and ₹310 as of 06 Jan ‘25
KN Agri Resources Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 22.56%, 1 Year at 103.52%, 6 Month at 10.41%, 3 Month at -1.66% and 1 Month at -7.39%.
