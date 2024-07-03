Summary

KN Agri Resources Limited was initially incorporated as Itarsi Oils & Flour Private Limited on 13th January, 1987 with the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed from to Itarsi Oils & Flour Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 01 July 1990 issued by RoC, Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior. Following a Special Resolution, the Company name was changed from Itarsi Oils & Flour Private Limited to KN Agri Resources Private Limited dated October 26, 2021. Subsequently, the status converted into a Public Limited and following the said Conversion of the status, the name of the Company was changed from KN Agri Resources Private Limited to KN Agri Resources Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 22, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh.The Company is into the business of manufacturing of Soya Bean Oil, Soya De-Oiled Cake and Soya Refined Oil. The company is also engaged in the business of generation of electricity unit through Windmill project and trading of Commodities. The Company has three manufacturing locations and four Windmill spread across India. The Company has three strategically located plants in the State of Madhya Pradesh comprising of three seed processing units, two oil refineries and one flour mill. The location of plants gives clients competitive edge over other players in terms of procurement and availability of

