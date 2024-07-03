iifl-logo-icon 1
KN Agri Resources Ltd Share Price

265
(-1.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:54:04 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open270.9
  • Day's High272
  • 52 Wk High310
  • Prev. Close268.75
  • Day's Low264
  • 52 Wk Low 112
  • Turnover (lac)42.4
  • P/E21.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS12.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)662.47
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
KN Agri Resources Ltd KEY RATIOS

KN Agri Resources Ltd Corporate Action

26 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Nov, 2024

arrow

KN Agri Resources Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

KN Agri Resources Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:14 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.65%

Non-Promoter- 4.64%

Institutions: 4.64%

Non-Institutions: 21.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

KN Agri Resources Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25

25

25

18.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

291.14

259.49

229.82

139.77

Net Worth

316.14

284.49

254.82

158.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020

Revenue

850.01

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-756.62

As % of sales

89.01

Employee costs

-6.82

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020

Profit before tax

17.94

Depreciation

-4.22

Tax paid

-4.68

Working capital

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

1,699.67

2,236.15

1,298.95

850.02

1,285.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,699.67

2,236.15

1,298.95

850.02

1,285.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.38

1.61

2.24

3.18

7.17

View Annually Results

KN Agri Resources Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,864.85

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.6

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

366

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

Kriti Nutrients Ltd

KRITINUT

132.26

14.18663.629.560.23173.5539.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT KN Agri Resources Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vijay Shrishrimal

Whole-time Director

Sanjay Shrishrimal

Whole Time Director & CFO

Dhirendra Shrishrimal

Director

Pradeep Totla

Independent Director

Gopal Krishan Sood

Independent Director

Poonam Rishi Pilani

Company Secretary

Akshat Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KN Agri Resources Ltd

Summary

KN Agri Resources Limited was initially incorporated as Itarsi Oils & Flour Private Limited on 13th January, 1987 with the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed from to Itarsi Oils & Flour Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 01 July 1990 issued by RoC, Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior. Following a Special Resolution, the Company name was changed from Itarsi Oils & Flour Private Limited to KN Agri Resources Private Limited dated October 26, 2021. Subsequently, the status converted into a Public Limited and following the said Conversion of the status, the name of the Company was changed from KN Agri Resources Private Limited to KN Agri Resources Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 22, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh.The Company is into the business of manufacturing of Soya Bean Oil, Soya De-Oiled Cake and Soya Refined Oil. The company is also engaged in the business of generation of electricity unit through Windmill project and trading of Commodities. The Company has three manufacturing locations and four Windmill spread across India. The Company has three strategically located plants in the State of Madhya Pradesh comprising of three seed processing units, two oil refineries and one flour mill. The location of plants gives clients competitive edge over other players in terms of procurement and availability of
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the KN Agri Resources Ltd share price today?

The KN Agri Resources Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹265 today.

What is the Market Cap of KN Agri Resources Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KN Agri Resources Ltd is ₹662.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KN Agri Resources Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KN Agri Resources Ltd is 21.5 and 2.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KN Agri Resources Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KN Agri Resources Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KN Agri Resources Ltd is ₹112 and ₹310 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KN Agri Resources Ltd?

KN Agri Resources Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 22.56%, 1 Year at 103.52%, 6 Month at 10.41%, 3 Month at -1.66% and 1 Month at -7.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KN Agri Resources Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KN Agri Resources Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.66 %
Institutions - 4.64 %
Public - 21.70 %

