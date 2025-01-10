KN Agri Resources Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25
25
25
18.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
291.14
259.49
229.82
139.77
Net Worth
316.14
284.49
254.82
158.18
Minority Interest
Debt
110.21
79.31
16.27
22.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.05
1.47
1.96
2.42
Total Liabilities
427.4
365.27
273.05
183.11
Fixed Assets
29.23
32.28
30.94
34.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
23.97
21.97
21.56
2.41
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.34
0.42
0.49
0.45
Networking Capital
341.01
293.09
185.59
136.1
Inventories
228.69
154.16
172.44
72.71
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
107.12
118.52
12.94
35.14
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
34.25
38.39
20.36
38.06
Sundry Creditors
-8.63
-1.47
-10.63
-5.34
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-20.42
-16.51
-9.52
-4.47
Cash
32.85
17.51
34.47
9.51
Total Assets
427.4
365.27
273.05
183.12
