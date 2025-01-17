iifl-logo-icon 1
KN Agri Resources Ltd Key Ratios

291.5
(1.92%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR KN Agri Resources Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

52.81

-33.86

Op profit growth

72.94

-31.27

EBIT growth

72.5

-39.55

Net profit growth

98.3

-38.29

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.2

2.82

2.72

EBIT margin

3.05

2.7

2.96

Net profit margin

2.01

1.55

1.66

RoCE

24.11

13.94

RoNW

4.5

2.62

RoA

3.97

2

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

14.03

106.86

17,319.12

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

11.96

7,267.41

13,992.55

Book value per share

85.89

1,07,087.95

96,407.47

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-25.25

-25.8

-31.58

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

5.47

16.03

Inventory days

21.46

26.69

Creditor days

-0.93

-1.83

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-8.55

-4.42

-5.62

Net debt / equity

0.08

0.04

0.31

Net debt / op. profit

0.31

0.27

1.08

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-89.92

-89.01

-87.87

Employee costs

-0.53

-0.82

-0.5

Other costs

-6.33

-7.33

-8.9

