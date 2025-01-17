Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
52.81
-33.86
Op profit growth
72.94
-31.27
EBIT growth
72.5
-39.55
Net profit growth
98.3
-38.29
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.2
2.82
2.72
EBIT margin
3.05
2.7
2.96
Net profit margin
2.01
1.55
1.66
RoCE
24.11
13.94
RoNW
4.5
2.62
RoA
3.97
2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
14.03
106.86
17,319.12
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
11.96
7,267.41
13,992.55
Book value per share
85.89
1,07,087.95
96,407.47
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25.25
-25.8
-31.58
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
5.47
16.03
Inventory days
21.46
26.69
Creditor days
-0.93
-1.83
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-8.55
-4.42
-5.62
Net debt / equity
0.08
0.04
0.31
Net debt / op. profit
0.31
0.27
1.08
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-89.92
-89.01
-87.87
Employee costs
-0.53
-0.82
-0.5
Other costs
-6.33
-7.33
-8.9
