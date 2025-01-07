Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
Revenue
850.01
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-756.62
As % of sales
89.01
Employee costs
-6.82
As % of sales
0.8
Other costs
-62.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.33
Operating profit
24.19
OPM
2.84
Depreciation
-4.22
Interest expense
-5.19
Other income
3.17
Profit before tax
17.94
Taxes
-4.68
Tax rate
-26.08
Minorities and other
0
Adj. profit
13.26
Exceptional items
0
Net profit
13.26
yoy growth (%)
NPM
1.56
No Record Found
