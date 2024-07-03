Summary

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Limited, a leader in oils for 30 years, processes seeds and refines Castor Oil. Their flagship, Gokul Agri International Limited, makes these oils in Sidhpur, Gujarat, headquartered in Ahmedabad.Gokul Refoils and Solvent Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company on December 29, 1992. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in seed processing, solvent extraction, refining of edible oils and industrial oil such as Castor Oil. At present, Company has 680 TPD of seed processing, 600 TPD of Solvent Extraction, 1200 TPD of refining and 200 TPD of Vanaspati manufacturing capacities. In the year 1982, Promoters made a modest start by setting up a small solvent extraction unit and trading in edible oils. In line with long term vision of promoters incorporated the Company in 1992 and setup an oil refinery at Sidhpur, Gujarat. In 2003, the Company has setup another refinery of 800 TPD and Vanaspati plant of 100 TPD at Gandhidham. In 2006, the company has setup four environment friendly windmills of 1.25 MW each in Kutch and co-generation power plant of 500 KWH at the Gandhidham unit. In 2007, the company has purchased a 100 TPD operational refinery in Surat. Towards expanding the scale of operations and having global presence the company has setup offices in Mauritius and Singapore. Today the groups interest includes manufacturing and refining of edible oil, castor oil and its derivatives, vanaspati, solvent extraction, power generation, comm

