SectorEdible Oil
Open₹65.3
Prev. Close₹64.82
Turnover(Lac.)₹30.17
Day's High₹66.23
Day's Low₹61.75
52 Week's High₹71.2
52 Week's Low₹33.9
Book Value₹21.09
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)616.44
P/E0
EPS0.07
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.8
19.8
19.8
19.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
188.38
196.19
194.13
192.68
Net Worth
208.18
215.99
213.93
212.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.02
17.57
186.27
231.74
yoy growth (%)
-42.93
-90.56
-19.62
-85.89
Raw materials
-7.92
-10.46
-181.41
-212.57
As % of sales
79.03
59.54
97.39
91.72
Employee costs
-1.85
-2.17
-4.83
-5.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.57
13.06
-3.09
1.47
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.23
-0.15
-0.11
Tax paid
-0.61
-5.64
1.27
-0.84
Working capital
-36.17
-2.15
-169.01
279.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-42.93
-90.56
-19.62
-85.89
Op profit growth
-194.91
-110.43
211.64
-132.62
EBIT growth
-72.61
-7,652.05
-103.3
-76.04
Net profit growth
-60.13
-531.76
-47.5
-157.41
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,019.87
3,136.57
3,053.03
2,464.67
2,161.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,019.87
3,136.57
3,053.03
2,464.67
2,161.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.5
10.35
21.48
12.38
22.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,864.85
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.6
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
366
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
Kriti Nutrients Ltd
KRITINUT
132.26
|14.18
|663.62
|9.56
|0.23
|173.55
|39.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Balvantsinh C Rajput
Independent Director
Dipooba Devada
Managing Director
Dharmendrasinh Balvantsinh Rajput
Director & CFO
Shanuak Mandalia
Independent Director
Parth Pareshbhai Shah
Independent Director
Jayendrasinh P Gharia
Director
Chetna Rahul Vyas
Summary
Gokul Refoils and Solvent Limited, a leader in oils for 30 years, processes seeds and refines Castor Oil. Their flagship, Gokul Agri International Limited, makes these oils in Sidhpur, Gujarat, headquartered in Ahmedabad.Gokul Refoils and Solvent Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company on December 29, 1992. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in seed processing, solvent extraction, refining of edible oils and industrial oil such as Castor Oil. At present, Company has 680 TPD of seed processing, 600 TPD of Solvent Extraction, 1200 TPD of refining and 200 TPD of Vanaspati manufacturing capacities. In the year 1982, Promoters made a modest start by setting up a small solvent extraction unit and trading in edible oils. In line with long term vision of promoters incorporated the Company in 1992 and setup an oil refinery at Sidhpur, Gujarat. In 2003, the Company has setup another refinery of 800 TPD and Vanaspati plant of 100 TPD at Gandhidham. In 2006, the company has setup four environment friendly windmills of 1.25 MW each in Kutch and co-generation power plant of 500 KWH at the Gandhidham unit. In 2007, the company has purchased a 100 TPD operational refinery in Surat. Towards expanding the scale of operations and having global presence the company has setup offices in Mauritius and Singapore. Today the groups interest includes manufacturing and refining of edible oil, castor oil and its derivatives, vanaspati, solvent extraction, power generation, comm
The Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹62.27 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd is ₹616.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd is 0 and 3.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd is ₹33.9 and ₹71.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.26%, 3 Years at 15.75%, 1 Year at 10.33%, 6 Month at 65.23%, 3 Month at 24.87% and 1 Month at 12.36%.
