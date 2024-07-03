iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd Share Price

62.27
(-3.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:16 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open65.3
  • Day's High66.23
  • 52 Wk High71.2
  • Prev. Close64.82
  • Day's Low61.75
  • 52 Wk Low 33.9
  • Turnover (lac)30.17
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value21.09
  • EPS0.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)616.44
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

65.3

Prev. Close

64.82

Turnover(Lac.)

30.17

Day's High

66.23

Day's Low

61.75

52 Week's High

71.2

52 Week's Low

33.9

Book Value

21.09

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

616.44

P/E

0

EPS

0.07

Divi. Yield

0

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.62%

Non-Promoter- 0.30%

Institutions: 0.30%

Non-Institutions: 25.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.8

19.8

19.8

19.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

188.38

196.19

194.13

192.68

Net Worth

208.18

215.99

213.93

212.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.02

17.57

186.27

231.74

yoy growth (%)

-42.93

-90.56

-19.62

-85.89

Raw materials

-7.92

-10.46

-181.41

-212.57

As % of sales

79.03

59.54

97.39

91.72

Employee costs

-1.85

-2.17

-4.83

-5.42

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.57

13.06

-3.09

1.47

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.23

-0.15

-0.11

Tax paid

-0.61

-5.64

1.27

-0.84

Working capital

-36.17

-2.15

-169.01

279.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-42.93

-90.56

-19.62

-85.89

Op profit growth

-194.91

-110.43

211.64

-132.62

EBIT growth

-72.61

-7,652.05

-103.3

-76.04

Net profit growth

-60.13

-531.76

-47.5

-157.41

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,019.87

3,136.57

3,053.03

2,464.67

2,161.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,019.87

3,136.57

3,053.03

2,464.67

2,161.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

18.5

10.35

21.48

12.38

22.94

View Annually Results

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,864.85

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.6

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

366

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

Kriti Nutrients Ltd

KRITINUT

132.26

14.18663.629.560.23173.5539.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Balvantsinh C Rajput

Independent Director

Dipooba Devada

Managing Director

Dharmendrasinh Balvantsinh Rajput

Director & CFO

Shanuak Mandalia

Independent Director

Parth Pareshbhai Shah

Independent Director

Jayendrasinh P Gharia

Director

Chetna Rahul Vyas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd

Summary

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Limited, a leader in oils for 30 years, processes seeds and refines Castor Oil. Their flagship, Gokul Agri International Limited, makes these oils in Sidhpur, Gujarat, headquartered in Ahmedabad.Gokul Refoils and Solvent Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company on December 29, 1992. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in seed processing, solvent extraction, refining of edible oils and industrial oil such as Castor Oil. At present, Company has 680 TPD of seed processing, 600 TPD of Solvent Extraction, 1200 TPD of refining and 200 TPD of Vanaspati manufacturing capacities. In the year 1982, Promoters made a modest start by setting up a small solvent extraction unit and trading in edible oils. In line with long term vision of promoters incorporated the Company in 1992 and setup an oil refinery at Sidhpur, Gujarat. In 2003, the Company has setup another refinery of 800 TPD and Vanaspati plant of 100 TPD at Gandhidham. In 2006, the company has setup four environment friendly windmills of 1.25 MW each in Kutch and co-generation power plant of 500 KWH at the Gandhidham unit. In 2007, the company has purchased a 100 TPD operational refinery in Surat. Towards expanding the scale of operations and having global presence the company has setup offices in Mauritius and Singapore. Today the groups interest includes manufacturing and refining of edible oil, castor oil and its derivatives, vanaspati, solvent extraction, power generation, comm
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd share price today?

The Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹62.27 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd is ₹616.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd is 0 and 3.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd is ₹33.9 and ₹71.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd?

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.26%, 3 Years at 15.75%, 1 Year at 10.33%, 6 Month at 65.23%, 3 Month at 24.87% and 1 Month at 12.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.62 %
Institutions - 0.30 %
Public - 25.08 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.