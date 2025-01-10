Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.8
19.8
19.8
19.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
188.38
196.19
194.13
192.68
Net Worth
208.18
215.99
213.93
212.48
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
208.18
215.99
213.93
212.48
Fixed Assets
11.46
12
12.65
13.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
106.1
116.02
114.97
105.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.38
2.55
2.49
2.49
Networking Capital
85.1
85.31
83.69
90.42
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.21
0.32
0.21
1.04
Debtor Days
37.85
Other Current Assets
86.46
95.65
93.72
99.96
Sundry Creditors
-0.44
-0.15
-0.14
-0.57
Creditor Days
20.74
Other Current Liabilities
-1.13
-10.51
-10.1
-10.01
Cash
0.13
0.1
0.13
0.12
Total Assets
208.17
215.98
213.93
212.47
