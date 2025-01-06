Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.57
13.06
-3.09
1.47
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.23
-0.15
-0.11
Tax paid
-0.61
-5.64
1.27
-0.84
Working capital
-36.17
-2.15
-169.01
279.03
Other operating items
Operating
-33.7
5.03
-170.98
279.54
Capital expenditure
6.33
6.84
-174.48
-81.27
Free cash flow
-27.37
11.87
-345.46
198.27
Equity raised
414.49
445.15
461.69
484.17
Investing
-15.49
3.59
-33.73
39.63
Financing
0
0
-291.46
333.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
371.62
460.62
-208.96
1,055.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.