Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd Cash Flow Statement

62.27
(-3.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:16 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd

Gokul Refoils FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.57

13.06

-3.09

1.47

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.23

-0.15

-0.11

Tax paid

-0.61

-5.64

1.27

-0.84

Working capital

-36.17

-2.15

-169.01

279.03

Other operating items

Operating

-33.7

5.03

-170.98

279.54

Capital expenditure

6.33

6.84

-174.48

-81.27

Free cash flow

-27.37

11.87

-345.46

198.27

Equity raised

414.49

445.15

461.69

484.17

Investing

-15.49

3.59

-33.73

39.63

Financing

0

0

-291.46

333.71

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

371.62

460.62

-208.96

1,055.78

QUICKLINKS FOR Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd

