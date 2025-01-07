iifl-logo-icon 1
Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

62.43
(0.26%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.02

17.57

186.27

231.74

yoy growth (%)

-42.93

-90.56

-19.62

-85.89

Raw materials

-7.92

-10.46

-181.41

-212.57

As % of sales

79.03

59.54

97.39

91.72

Employee costs

-1.85

-2.17

-4.83

-5.42

As % of sales

18.49

12.38

2.59

2.33

Other costs

-2.17

-2.89

-19.52

-20

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.72

16.48

10.48

8.63

Operating profit

-1.93

2.03

-19.5

-6.25

OPM

-19.25

11.57

-10.46

-2.7

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.23

-0.15

-0.11

Interest expense

0

0

-2.92

-3.75

Other income

6

11.27

19.48

11.6

Profit before tax

3.57

13.06

-3.09

1.47

Taxes

-0.61

-5.64

1.27

-0.84

Tax rate

-17.32

-43.22

-41.2

-57.37

Minorities and other

0

0

28.09

-3.9

Adj. profit

2.95

7.41

26.27

-3.27

Exceptional items

0

0

-27.98

0

Net profit

2.95

7.41

-1.71

-3.27

yoy growth (%)

-60.13

-531.76

-47.5

-157.41

NPM

29.48

42.21

-0.92

-1.41

