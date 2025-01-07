Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.02
17.57
186.27
231.74
yoy growth (%)
-42.93
-90.56
-19.62
-85.89
Raw materials
-7.92
-10.46
-181.41
-212.57
As % of sales
79.03
59.54
97.39
91.72
Employee costs
-1.85
-2.17
-4.83
-5.42
As % of sales
18.49
12.38
2.59
2.33
Other costs
-2.17
-2.89
-19.52
-20
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.72
16.48
10.48
8.63
Operating profit
-1.93
2.03
-19.5
-6.25
OPM
-19.25
11.57
-10.46
-2.7
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.23
-0.15
-0.11
Interest expense
0
0
-2.92
-3.75
Other income
6
11.27
19.48
11.6
Profit before tax
3.57
13.06
-3.09
1.47
Taxes
-0.61
-5.64
1.27
-0.84
Tax rate
-17.32
-43.22
-41.2
-57.37
Minorities and other
0
0
28.09
-3.9
Adj. profit
2.95
7.41
26.27
-3.27
Exceptional items
0
0
-27.98
0
Net profit
2.95
7.41
-1.71
-3.27
yoy growth (%)
-60.13
-531.76
-47.5
-157.41
NPM
29.48
42.21
-0.92
-1.41
No Record Found
