Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd Summary

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Limited, a leader in oils for 30 years, processes seeds and refines Castor Oil. Their flagship, Gokul Agri International Limited, makes these oils in Sidhpur, Gujarat, headquartered in Ahmedabad.Gokul Refoils and Solvent Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company on December 29, 1992. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in seed processing, solvent extraction, refining of edible oils and industrial oil such as Castor Oil. At present, Company has 680 TPD of seed processing, 600 TPD of Solvent Extraction, 1200 TPD of refining and 200 TPD of Vanaspati manufacturing capacities. In the year 1982, Promoters made a modest start by setting up a small solvent extraction unit and trading in edible oils. In line with long term vision of promoters incorporated the Company in 1992 and setup an oil refinery at Sidhpur, Gujarat. In 2003, the Company has setup another refinery of 800 TPD and Vanaspati plant of 100 TPD at Gandhidham. In 2006, the company has setup four environment friendly windmills of 1.25 MW each in Kutch and co-generation power plant of 500 KWH at the Gandhidham unit. In 2007, the company has purchased a 100 TPD operational refinery in Surat. Towards expanding the scale of operations and having global presence the company has setup offices in Mauritius and Singapore. Today the groups interest includes manufacturing and refining of edible oil, castor oil and its derivatives, vanaspati, solvent extraction, power generation, commodity trading in the domestic and international markets. The company have a well established network spread across 19 States catered by 18 Clearing & Forwarding agents (C&F agents) and their 802 distributors, 3 depots, 15 brokers and their 295 resellers, distributing the products through a total 1133 bulk points of presence. Also to make the presence and more visible in overseas markets, the company has intend to invest more in foreign subsidiaries.The Company set up a Soyabean processing plant with an installed capacity of 1500 tons per day (TPD), which became operational during the year 2007-08.The Company allotted 7158392 Equity Shares through IPO on May 27, 2008 and resultant, the said Equity Shares of the Company got listed on BSE and NSE effective on June 4, 2008.On July 4, 2014, a Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Gokul Refoils & Solvent Limited (the Parent Company), Gokul Agro Resources Limited, Gokul Agri International Limited and their respective shareholders and Creditors for transfer /demerger of Gandhidham Undertaking and Gandhidham Windmill Undertaking and transfer of Sidhpur Undertaking and Sidhpur Windmill Undertaking along with related assets and liabilities was made effective from July, 2015 with the Appointed Date, 01 January, 2015.During the year 2016, Gokul Agro Resources Limited and Maurigo Pte Ltd (foreign company) ceased as companys subsidiaries.Professional Commodity Services Pvt. Ltd. ceased as companys direct subsidiary and became step down subsidiary company.During the year 2018, M/s Maurigo International Limited - Mauritius, Wholly Owned Foreign Subsidiary of Company ceased as subsidiary of the Company.