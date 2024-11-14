|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|GOKUL REFOILS & SOLVENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval of Inter Alia The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Second Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2024 Of FY 2024-25 Board Meeting outcome for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|Appointment of Independent Director
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|GOKUL REFOILS & SOLVENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results for First qtr ended 30th June 2024 unaudited financial results ( standalone & consolidated) for quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|GOKUL REFOILS & SOLVENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|GOKUL REFOILS & SOLVENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and consolidated Unaudited Financial Result for the third quarter and nine months ended 31/12/2023 Financial Results In compliance to the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we have to inform you that at meeting of Board of Directors held on Friday, February 09, 2024 following have been approved: 1) The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.