iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd Board Meeting

59.24
(2.49%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:48:34 AM

Gokul Refoils CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
GOKUL REFOILS & SOLVENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval of Inter Alia The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Second Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2024 Of FY 2024-25 Board Meeting outcome for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting20 Aug 202420 Aug 2024
Appointment of Independent Director
Board Meeting30 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
GOKUL REFOILS & SOLVENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results for First qtr ended 30th June 2024 unaudited financial results ( standalone & consolidated) for quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202422 May 2024
GOKUL REFOILS & SOLVENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
GOKUL REFOILS & SOLVENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and consolidated Unaudited Financial Result for the third quarter and nine months ended 31/12/2023 Financial Results In compliance to the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we have to inform you that at meeting of Board of Directors held on Friday, February 09, 2024 following have been approved: 1) The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Gokul Refoils: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.