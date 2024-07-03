Summary

Gokul Agro Resources Limited (GARL), the demerged entity of Gokul Refoils and Solvent Limited was incorporated on July 3, 2014. The Company is an integrated agribusiness Company producing edible oil, vanaspati and non edible oil solvent extraction. The unit of the Company situated at Gandhidham, Kutch is accredited with Food Quality Assurance Certification such as ISO 22000:2005. The manufacturing unit of the Company is located at Anjar, in Kutch District of Gujarat. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of Manufacturing & Distribution of Edible and Non-edible Oils such as Soyabean Oil, Palm Oil (Palmolein) Sunflower Oil, Mustered Oil, Vanaspati and other Industrial Oils such as Castor Oil etc. It operates across the world with its trade and also have a subsidiary in Singapore in order to cater its international trading operations in the key parts of the world. It has an extensive marketing and distribution network, which cater with products such as Soya bean oil, Cottonseed oil, Palm oil (Palmolein), Sunflower oil, Groundnut oil, Vanaspati etc.GARLs manufacturing facilities have been approved by many international importers / end users and which is why it established a huge loyal customer base in various countries across continents. It supply products to United States, South Korea, European Union, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia and Vietnam.The Company owns production facility equipped with latest equipment and technology in Gandhidham, Gujarat. Th

