Gokul Agro Resources Ltd Share Price

345.55
(-5.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open367
  • Day's High370
  • 52 Wk High377
  • Prev. Close366
  • Day's Low341.2
  • 52 Wk Low 95
  • Turnover (lac)739.74
  • P/E32.16
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value51.84
  • EPS11.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,098.36
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

367

Prev. Close

366

Turnover(Lac.)

739.74

Day's High

370

Day's Low

341.2

52 Week's High

377

52 Week's Low

95

Book Value

51.84

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,098.36

P/E

32.16

EPS

11.37

Divi. Yield

0

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.67%

Non-Promoter- 1.15%

Institutions: 1.15%

Non-Institutions: 25.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.51

29.51

28.61

26.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

45

Reserves

627.65

522.87

377.93

232.12

Net Worth

657.16

552.38

406.54

303.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

7,668.07

4,751.59

4,270.5

4,279.8

yoy growth (%)

61.37

11.26

-0.21

0.42

Raw materials

-7,335.06

-4,478.69

-3,986.73

-4,026.29

As % of sales

95.65

94.25

93.35

94.07

Employee costs

-26.72

-20.17

-22.35

-20.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

54.54

21.12

8.13

17.43

Depreciation

-29.34

-22.21

-29.78

-27.66

Tax paid

-19.9

-6.74

-3.01

-4.54

Working capital

-36.41

-28.63

-27.69

20.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

61.37

11.26

-0.21

0.42

Op profit growth

13.47

0.39

9.23

21.97

EBIT growth

9.77

11.08

7.63

0.66

Net profit growth

140.93

180.68

-60.28

-34.14

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

13,853.93

10,739.81

10,390.75

8,374.44

5,587.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13,853.93

10,739.81

10,390.75

8,374.44

5,587.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

31.67

16.79

16.6

16.59

13.13

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,864.85

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.6

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

366

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

Kriti Nutrients Ltd

KRITINUT

132.26

14.18663.629.560.23173.5539.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kanubhai Thakkar

Managing Director

Jayesh Thakkar

Independent Director

Keyoor Bakshi

Independent Director

Pooja Khakhi

Independent Director

Pankaj Kotak

Independent Director

Sujit Gulati

Executive Director

Dipakkumar K. Thakkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita Parmar

Whole-time Director

HITESHKUMAR TARACHAND THAKKAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

Summary

Gokul Agro Resources Limited (GARL), the demerged entity of Gokul Refoils and Solvent Limited was incorporated on July 3, 2014. The Company is an integrated agribusiness Company producing edible oil, vanaspati and non edible oil solvent extraction. The unit of the Company situated at Gandhidham, Kutch is accredited with Food Quality Assurance Certification such as ISO 22000:2005. The manufacturing unit of the Company is located at Anjar, in Kutch District of Gujarat. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of Manufacturing & Distribution of Edible and Non-edible Oils such as Soyabean Oil, Palm Oil (Palmolein) Sunflower Oil, Mustered Oil, Vanaspati and other Industrial Oils such as Castor Oil etc. It operates across the world with its trade and also have a subsidiary in Singapore in order to cater its international trading operations in the key parts of the world. It has an extensive marketing and distribution network, which cater with products such as Soya bean oil, Cottonseed oil, Palm oil (Palmolein), Sunflower oil, Groundnut oil, Vanaspati etc.GARLs manufacturing facilities have been approved by many international importers / end users and which is why it established a huge loyal customer base in various countries across continents. It supply products to United States, South Korea, European Union, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia and Vietnam.The Company owns production facility equipped with latest equipment and technology in Gandhidham, Gujarat. Th
Company FAQs

What is the Gokul Agro Resources Ltd share price today?

The Gokul Agro Resources Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹345.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd is ₹5098.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd is 32.16 and 7.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gokul Agro Resources Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd is ₹95 and ₹377 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd?

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 96.07%, 3 Years at 75.98%, 1 Year at 192.22%, 6 Month at 107.80%, 3 Month at 37.05% and 1 Month at 6.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.67 %
Institutions - 1.16 %
Public - 25.17 %

