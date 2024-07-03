Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEdible Oil
Open₹367
Prev. Close₹366
Turnover(Lac.)₹739.74
Day's High₹370
Day's Low₹341.2
52 Week's High₹377
52 Week's Low₹95
Book Value₹51.84
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,098.36
P/E32.16
EPS11.37
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.51
29.51
28.61
26.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
45
Reserves
627.65
522.87
377.93
232.12
Net Worth
657.16
552.38
406.54
303.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7,668.07
4,751.59
4,270.5
4,279.8
yoy growth (%)
61.37
11.26
-0.21
0.42
Raw materials
-7,335.06
-4,478.69
-3,986.73
-4,026.29
As % of sales
95.65
94.25
93.35
94.07
Employee costs
-26.72
-20.17
-22.35
-20.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
54.54
21.12
8.13
17.43
Depreciation
-29.34
-22.21
-29.78
-27.66
Tax paid
-19.9
-6.74
-3.01
-4.54
Working capital
-36.41
-28.63
-27.69
20.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
61.37
11.26
-0.21
0.42
Op profit growth
13.47
0.39
9.23
21.97
EBIT growth
9.77
11.08
7.63
0.66
Net profit growth
140.93
180.68
-60.28
-34.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
13,853.93
10,739.81
10,390.75
8,374.44
5,587.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13,853.93
10,739.81
10,390.75
8,374.44
5,587.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
31.67
16.79
16.6
16.59
13.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,864.85
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.6
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
366
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
Kriti Nutrients Ltd
KRITINUT
132.26
|14.18
|663.62
|9.56
|0.23
|173.55
|39.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kanubhai Thakkar
Managing Director
Jayesh Thakkar
Independent Director
Keyoor Bakshi
Independent Director
Pooja Khakhi
Independent Director
Pankaj Kotak
Independent Director
Sujit Gulati
Executive Director
Dipakkumar K. Thakkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Parmar
Whole-time Director
HITESHKUMAR TARACHAND THAKKAR
Reports by Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
Summary
Gokul Agro Resources Limited (GARL), the demerged entity of Gokul Refoils and Solvent Limited was incorporated on July 3, 2014. The Company is an integrated agribusiness Company producing edible oil, vanaspati and non edible oil solvent extraction. The unit of the Company situated at Gandhidham, Kutch is accredited with Food Quality Assurance Certification such as ISO 22000:2005. The manufacturing unit of the Company is located at Anjar, in Kutch District of Gujarat. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of Manufacturing & Distribution of Edible and Non-edible Oils such as Soyabean Oil, Palm Oil (Palmolein) Sunflower Oil, Mustered Oil, Vanaspati and other Industrial Oils such as Castor Oil etc. It operates across the world with its trade and also have a subsidiary in Singapore in order to cater its international trading operations in the key parts of the world. It has an extensive marketing and distribution network, which cater with products such as Soya bean oil, Cottonseed oil, Palm oil (Palmolein), Sunflower oil, Groundnut oil, Vanaspati etc.GARLs manufacturing facilities have been approved by many international importers / end users and which is why it established a huge loyal customer base in various countries across continents. It supply products to United States, South Korea, European Union, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia and Vietnam.The Company owns production facility equipped with latest equipment and technology in Gandhidham, Gujarat. Th
The Gokul Agro Resources Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹345.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd is ₹5098.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd is 32.16 and 7.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gokul Agro Resources Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd is ₹95 and ₹377 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 96.07%, 3 Years at 75.98%, 1 Year at 192.22%, 6 Month at 107.80%, 3 Month at 37.05% and 1 Month at 6.55%.
