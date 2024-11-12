|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Gokul Agro Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter and Half Year Ended On 30Th September 2024 Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|Gokul Agro Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|Gokul Agro Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2024 and other business. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 15, 2024 Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|Gokul Agro Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company and for discussion of other businesses of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31, 2023 Approval of Proposed Acquisition of 100% paid up Equity Share Capital of Riya Agro Industries Private Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024) Revised Outcome of Board Meeting of the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.