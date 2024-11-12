iifl-logo-icon 1
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd Board Meeting

354
(7.16%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:39:50 AM

Gokul Agro CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Gokul Agro Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter and Half Year Ended On 30Th September 2024 Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting3 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
Gokul Agro Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20248 May 2024
Gokul Agro Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2024 and other business. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 15, 2024 Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Gokul Agro Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company and for discussion of other businesses of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31, 2023 Approval of Proposed Acquisition of 100% paid up Equity Share Capital of Riya Agro Industries Private Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024) Revised Outcome of Board Meeting of the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

Gokul Agro: Related News

No Record Found

