Gokul Agro Resources Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
54.54
21.12
8.13
17.43
Depreciation
-29.34
-22.21
-29.78
-27.66
Tax paid
-19.9
-6.74
-3.01
-4.54
Working capital
-36.41
-28.63
-27.69
20.61
Other operating items
Operating
-31.11
-36.46
-52.35
5.84
Capital expenditure
20.6
44.65
22.67
71.54
Free cash flow
-10.51
8.18
-29.68
77.38
Equity raised
394.93
411.33
356.29
330.55
Investing
0.93
1.75
0.84
10.71
Financing
-64.81
0.76
56.09
119.92
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
320.54
422.02
383.54
538.56
