Gokul Agro Resources Ltd Cash Flow Statement

345.55
(-5.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Gokul Agro FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

54.54

21.12

8.13

17.43

Depreciation

-29.34

-22.21

-29.78

-27.66

Tax paid

-19.9

-6.74

-3.01

-4.54

Working capital

-36.41

-28.63

-27.69

20.61

Other operating items

Operating

-31.11

-36.46

-52.35

5.84

Capital expenditure

20.6

44.65

22.67

71.54

Free cash flow

-10.51

8.18

-29.68

77.38

Equity raised

394.93

411.33

356.29

330.55

Investing

0.93

1.75

0.84

10.71

Financing

-64.81

0.76

56.09

119.92

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

320.54

422.02

383.54

538.56

