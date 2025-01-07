Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7,668.07
4,751.59
4,270.5
4,279.8
yoy growth (%)
61.37
11.26
-0.21
0.42
Raw materials
-7,335.06
-4,478.69
-3,986.73
-4,026.29
As % of sales
95.65
94.25
93.35
94.07
Employee costs
-26.72
-20.17
-22.35
-20.19
As % of sales
0.34
0.42
0.52
0.47
Other costs
-180.3
-141.71
-150.83
-132.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.35
2.98
3.53
3.08
Operating profit
125.97
111.01
110.57
101.22
OPM
1.64
2.33
2.58
2.36
Depreciation
-29.34
-22.21
-29.78
-27.66
Interest expense
-56.06
-79.63
-82.56
-66.82
Other income
13.98
11.95
9.9
10.7
Profit before tax
54.54
21.12
8.13
17.43
Taxes
-19.9
-6.74
-3.01
-4.54
Tax rate
-36.48
-31.93
-37.05
-26.03
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
34.64
14.37
5.12
12.89
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
34.64
14.37
5.12
12.89
yoy growth (%)
140.93
180.68
-60.28
-34.14
NPM
0.45
0.3
0.11
0.3
