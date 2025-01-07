iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

364.85
(5.59%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

7,668.07

4,751.59

4,270.5

4,279.8

yoy growth (%)

61.37

11.26

-0.21

0.42

Raw materials

-7,335.06

-4,478.69

-3,986.73

-4,026.29

As % of sales

95.65

94.25

93.35

94.07

Employee costs

-26.72

-20.17

-22.35

-20.19

As % of sales

0.34

0.42

0.52

0.47

Other costs

-180.3

-141.71

-150.83

-132.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.35

2.98

3.53

3.08

Operating profit

125.97

111.01

110.57

101.22

OPM

1.64

2.33

2.58

2.36

Depreciation

-29.34

-22.21

-29.78

-27.66

Interest expense

-56.06

-79.63

-82.56

-66.82

Other income

13.98

11.95

9.9

10.7

Profit before tax

54.54

21.12

8.13

17.43

Taxes

-19.9

-6.74

-3.01

-4.54

Tax rate

-36.48

-31.93

-37.05

-26.03

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

34.64

14.37

5.12

12.89

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

34.64

14.37

5.12

12.89

yoy growth (%)

140.93

180.68

-60.28

-34.14

NPM

0.45

0.3

0.11

0.3

Gokul Agro : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.