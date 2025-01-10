Gokul Agro Resources Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.51
29.51
28.61
26.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
45
Reserves
627.65
522.87
377.93
232.12
Net Worth
657.16
552.38
406.54
303.5
Minority Interest
Debt
444.16
426.48
228.95
157.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
20.15
13.52
12.56
19.33
Total Liabilities
1,121.47
992.38
648.05
480.04
Fixed Assets
705.63
431.46
280.69
236.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
17.82
12.56
10.33
23.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.66
0.61
0.51
12.9
Networking Capital
104.44
319.21
182.87
63.28
Inventories
1,298.27
647.82
588.49
367.62
Inventory Days
17.49
Sundry Debtors
216.57
328.35
204.63
320.07
Debtor Days
15.23
Other Current Assets
260.74
253.93
161.15
138.54
Sundry Creditors
-1,562.95
-878.07
-724.02
-726.11
Creditor Days
34.56
Other Current Liabilities
-108.19
-32.81
-47.38
-36.84
Cash
292.91
228.55
173.66
143.51
Total Assets
1,121.46
992.39
648.06
480.03
