|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|AGM 29/08/2024 Shareholders Meeting - 10th AGM on Thursday, August 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024) Withdraw of Book Closure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024) Proceedings of the 10th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Alteration in MOA and AOA of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024) Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report of the Business transacted at the 10th Annual Genral Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)
