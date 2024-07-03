Gokul Agro Resources Ltd Summary

Gokul Agro Resources Limited (GARL), the demerged entity of Gokul Refoils and Solvent Limited was incorporated on July 3, 2014. The Company is an integrated agribusiness Company producing edible oil, vanaspati and non edible oil solvent extraction. The unit of the Company situated at Gandhidham, Kutch is accredited with Food Quality Assurance Certification such as ISO 22000:2005. The manufacturing unit of the Company is located at Anjar, in Kutch District of Gujarat. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of Manufacturing & Distribution of Edible and Non-edible Oils such as Soyabean Oil, Palm Oil (Palmolein) Sunflower Oil, Mustered Oil, Vanaspati and other Industrial Oils such as Castor Oil etc. It operates across the world with its trade and also have a subsidiary in Singapore in order to cater its international trading operations in the key parts of the world. It has an extensive marketing and distribution network, which cater with products such as Soya bean oil, Cottonseed oil, Palm oil (Palmolein), Sunflower oil, Groundnut oil, Vanaspati etc.GARLs manufacturing facilities have been approved by many international importers / end users and which is why it established a huge loyal customer base in various countries across continents. It supply products to United States, South Korea, European Union, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia and Vietnam.The Company owns production facility equipped with latest equipment and technology in Gandhidham, Gujarat. Their proximity to ports and connectivity with major rail/road networks not only ensures uninterrupted supply of raw materials with cost effectiveness but also facilitates extensive distribution of production domestic and international markets at optimal supply chain cost.In 2015, through the Demerger Scheme of Arrangement, the Ownership of Gandhidham Undertaking and Gandhidham Windmill Undertaking of Gokul Refoils and Solvent Limited was transferred to Company. Before giving effect to the transfer of Windmills, it was required to include the power generation activity in the main object clause of the Memorandum of the Company. The Company, vide Special Resolution, altered the Main Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association and the same was approved by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad on June 1, 2015. In terms of Demerger Scheme, 13,18,95,000 Equity Shares of the Company were issued and allotted to the shareholders of Gokul Refoils and Solvent Limited on September 28, 2015 in the ratio of one Equity Shares of Rs 2 each of Company, for every one equity shares of Rs 2 each of Gokul Refoils and Solvent Limited. In 2016, the Company set up Castor Derivatives Plant of 100 TPD. It set up own warehouse facility at Kandla Port Trust. Further, the refining capacity of edible oil was increased by 400 TPD to 1600 TPD.In 2018, the Company set up a Mustard Plant, set up Liquid Cargo Terminal of 60,000 MT. In 2021, the edible oil Refinery Capacity was increased by 1,200 TPD . A 2.7 MW Solar Power Plant commissioned.