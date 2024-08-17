iifl-logo-icon 1
Rasoya Proteins Ltd Share Price

0.05
(0.00%)
Nov 5, 2018|03:15:09 PM

Rasoya Proteins Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

0.05

Prev. Close

0.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0.17

Day's High

0.05

Day's Low

0.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.69

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.54

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Rasoya Proteins Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Rasoya Proteins Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rasoya Proteins Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:45 AM
Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 17.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 17.80%

Non-Promoter- 7.18%

Institutions: 7.17%

Non-Institutions: 75.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rasoya Proteins Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

170.89

170.89

170.89

170.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-189.46

123.94

183.08

150.81

Net Worth

-18.57

294.83

353.97

321.7

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

76.59

465.11

1,196.74

946.36

yoy growth (%)

-83.53

-61.13

26.45

18.55

Raw materials

-70.9

-410.68

-1,008.46

-826.61

As % of sales

92.56

88.29

84.26

87.34

Employee costs

-5.85

-12.16

-10.19

-7.57

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-231.4

-59.99

37.28

21.76

Depreciation

-12.11

-12.47

-10.9

-8.41

Tax paid

10.66

1.05

-5.13

-1.08

Working capital

-193.03

-121.19

59.63

56.79

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-83.53

-61.13

26.45

18.55

Op profit growth

5,762.62

-104.68

54.33

14.02

EBIT growth

2,043.14

-114.12

50.27

1.85

Net profit growth

432.08

-283.28

55.47

23.43

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

35.68

74.27

724.39

1,669.68

1,460.7

Excise Duty

0.1

0

0

0.43

0.44

Net Sales

35.58

74.27

724.39

1,669.26

1,460.26

Other Operating Income

0.59

2.33

4.99

16.9

9.18

Other Income

0.26

0.71

5.56

7.4

1.54

Rasoya Proteins Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,864.85

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.6

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

366

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

Kriti Nutrients Ltd

KRITINUT

132.26

14.18663.629.560.23173.5539.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rasoya Proteins Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

ANIL NARAYAN LONKAR

Director

MANIK ANIL LONKAR

Director

RAMRAO SIVRAMJI NISTANE

Director

RAMAKANT LAXMANRAO LABHE

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rasoya Proteins Ltd

Summary

Maharashtra Soya Industries was incorporated as a public limited company in May 92 to establish a solvent extraction plant and a vegetable oil refinery. It was promoted by Anil N Lonkar and P Kannan.Company has change its name from Maharashtra Soya Industries Ltd to Rasoya Proteins Limited. Company changed its registered office to the factory premises with a view to ensure administrative convenience and better co-ordination.The company set up a solvent extraction plant and a vegetable oil refinery at Wanjri near Nagpur in Maharashtra. The installed capacity of the solvent extraction plant is 225 tpa and that of the vegetable oil refinery is 25 tpa. It produces refined edible vegetable oil through solvent extraction process from soyabeans and oil cakes. De-oiled cakes -- the by-product, is used as cattle feed, poultry feed and high protein food products.
