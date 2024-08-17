SectorEdible Oil
Open₹0.05
Prev. Close₹0.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.17
Day's High₹0.05
Day's Low₹0.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.69
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.54
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
170.89
170.89
170.89
170.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-189.46
123.94
183.08
150.81
Net Worth
-18.57
294.83
353.97
321.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
76.59
465.11
1,196.74
946.36
yoy growth (%)
-83.53
-61.13
26.45
18.55
Raw materials
-70.9
-410.68
-1,008.46
-826.61
As % of sales
92.56
88.29
84.26
87.34
Employee costs
-5.85
-12.16
-10.19
-7.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-231.4
-59.99
37.28
21.76
Depreciation
-12.11
-12.47
-10.9
-8.41
Tax paid
10.66
1.05
-5.13
-1.08
Working capital
-193.03
-121.19
59.63
56.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-83.53
-61.13
26.45
18.55
Op profit growth
5,762.62
-104.68
54.33
14.02
EBIT growth
2,043.14
-114.12
50.27
1.85
Net profit growth
432.08
-283.28
55.47
23.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
35.68
74.27
724.39
1,669.68
1,460.7
Excise Duty
0.1
0
0
0.43
0.44
Net Sales
35.58
74.27
724.39
1,669.26
1,460.26
Other Operating Income
0.59
2.33
4.99
16.9
9.18
Other Income
0.26
0.71
5.56
7.4
1.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,864.85
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.6
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
366
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
Kriti Nutrients Ltd
KRITINUT
132.26
|14.18
|663.62
|9.56
|0.23
|173.55
|39.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
ANIL NARAYAN LONKAR
Director
MANIK ANIL LONKAR
Director
RAMRAO SIVRAMJI NISTANE
Director
RAMAKANT LAXMANRAO LABHE
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rasoya Proteins Ltd
Summary
Maharashtra Soya Industries was incorporated as a public limited company in May 92 to establish a solvent extraction plant and a vegetable oil refinery. It was promoted by Anil N Lonkar and P Kannan.Company has change its name from Maharashtra Soya Industries Ltd to Rasoya Proteins Limited. Company changed its registered office to the factory premises with a view to ensure administrative convenience and better co-ordination.The company set up a solvent extraction plant and a vegetable oil refinery at Wanjri near Nagpur in Maharashtra. The installed capacity of the solvent extraction plant is 225 tpa and that of the vegetable oil refinery is 25 tpa. It produces refined edible vegetable oil through solvent extraction process from soyabeans and oil cakes. De-oiled cakes -- the by-product, is used as cattle feed, poultry feed and high protein food products.
