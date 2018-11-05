iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rasoya Proteins Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.05
(0.00%)
Nov 5, 2018|03:15:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rasoya Proteins Ltd

Rasoya Proteins Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-231.4

-59.99

37.28

21.76

Depreciation

-12.11

-12.47

-10.9

-8.41

Tax paid

10.66

1.05

-5.13

-1.08

Working capital

-193.03

-121.19

59.63

56.79

Other operating items

Operating

-425.89

-192.59

80.88

69.06

Capital expenditure

0.09

2.75

1.38

69.36

Free cash flow

-425.79

-189.84

82.27

138.42

Equity raised

248.04

365.95

301.73

494.55

Investing

0

0.06

0

0

Financing

44.9

71.04

73.63

94.65

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-132.84

247.2

457.63

727.62

Rasoya Proteins Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rasoya Proteins Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.