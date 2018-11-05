Rasoya Proteins Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-231.4
-59.99
37.28
21.76
Depreciation
-12.11
-12.47
-10.9
-8.41
Tax paid
10.66
1.05
-5.13
-1.08
Working capital
-193.03
-121.19
59.63
56.79
Other operating items
Operating
-425.89
-192.59
80.88
69.06
Capital expenditure
0.09
2.75
1.38
69.36
Free cash flow
-425.79
-189.84
82.27
138.42
Equity raised
248.04
365.95
301.73
494.55
Investing
0
0.06
0
0
Financing
44.9
71.04
73.63
94.65
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-132.84
247.2
457.63
727.62
