Rasoya Proteins Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
170.89
170.89
170.89
170.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-189.46
123.94
183.08
150.81
Net Worth
-18.57
294.83
353.97
321.7
Minority Interest
Debt
364.37
364.13
299.55
255.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.03
7.45
6.84
7.15
Total Liabilities
349.83
666.41
660.36
584.77
Fixed Assets
186.41
198.34
209.57
217.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.26
0.26
0.2
0.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.42
2.18
0
0.05
Networking Capital
153.14
464.59
430.86
351.47
Inventories
4.35
151
303.58
181.44
Inventory Days
20.72
118.49
92.58
69.97
Sundry Debtors
3.12
68.27
82.92
121.74
Debtor Days
14.86
53.57
25.29
46.95
Other Current Assets
274.75
382.82
215.92
196.52
Sundry Creditors
-4.32
-38.16
-126.85
-120.88
Creditor Days
20.58
29.94
38.68
46.62
Other Current Liabilities
-124.76
-99.34
-44.71
-27.35
Cash
0.61
1.03
19.74
15.66
Total Assets
349.84
666.4
660.37
584.77
