Rasoya Proteins Ltd Key Ratios

0.05
(0.00%)
Nov 5, 2018|03:15:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-89.49

-56.74

14.74

7.17

Op profit growth

-2,855.45

-89.95

20.01

-12.35

EBIT growth

20,893.75

-101.48

19.77

-22.58

Net profit growth

682.71

-192.23

4.24

-28.43

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-380.74

1.45

6.25

5.97

EBIT margin

-395.64

-0.19

5.75

5.51

Net profit margin

-508.73

-6.82

3.2

3.52

RoCE

-48.06

-0.17

12.72

12.83

RoNW

-37.38

-2.49

2.82

3.24

RoA

-15.44

-1.48

1.77

2.05

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0.32

0.3

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.35

-0.36

0.25

0.25

Book value per share

0.27

2.77

3.07

2.51

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

48.9

30.33

P/CEPS

-0.09

-1.56

62.08

35.85

P/B

0.8

0.2

5.09

3.62

EV/EBIDTA

-1.37

41.77

27.38

20.08

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-3.46

-2.08

-8.68

-2.04

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

343.34

67.41

58.69

98.6

Inventory days

370.12

125.01

65.21

69.98

Creditor days

-33.11

-55.15

-42.75

-77.05

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

67.8

0.02

-2.56

-2.88

Net debt / equity

7.74

0.76

0.53

0.55

Net debt / op. profit

-1.24

34.31

2.65

2.73

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-92.56

-90.42

-87.16

-89.27

Employee costs

-7.64

-1.73

-0.63

-0.53

Other costs

-380.53

-6.38

-5.94

-4.2

