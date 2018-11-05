Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-89.49
-56.74
14.74
7.17
Op profit growth
-2,855.45
-89.95
20.01
-12.35
EBIT growth
20,893.75
-101.48
19.77
-22.58
Net profit growth
682.71
-192.23
4.24
-28.43
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-380.74
1.45
6.25
5.97
EBIT margin
-395.64
-0.19
5.75
5.51
Net profit margin
-508.73
-6.82
3.2
3.52
RoCE
-48.06
-0.17
12.72
12.83
RoNW
-37.38
-2.49
2.82
3.24
RoA
-15.44
-1.48
1.77
2.05
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0.32
0.3
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.35
-0.36
0.25
0.25
Book value per share
0.27
2.77
3.07
2.51
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
48.9
30.33
P/CEPS
-0.09
-1.56
62.08
35.85
P/B
0.8
0.2
5.09
3.62
EV/EBIDTA
-1.37
41.77
27.38
20.08
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-3.46
-2.08
-8.68
-2.04
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
343.34
67.41
58.69
98.6
Inventory days
370.12
125.01
65.21
69.98
Creditor days
-33.11
-55.15
-42.75
-77.05
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
67.8
0.02
-2.56
-2.88
Net debt / equity
7.74
0.76
0.53
0.55
Net debt / op. profit
-1.24
34.31
2.65
2.73
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-92.56
-90.42
-87.16
-89.27
Employee costs
-7.64
-1.73
-0.63
-0.53
Other costs
-380.53
-6.38
-5.94
-4.2
