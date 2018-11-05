Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
76.59
465.11
1,196.74
946.36
yoy growth (%)
-83.53
-61.13
26.45
18.55
Raw materials
-70.9
-410.68
-1,008.46
-826.61
As % of sales
92.56
88.29
84.26
87.34
Employee costs
-5.85
-12.16
-10.19
-7.57
As % of sales
7.64
2.61
0.85
0.79
Other costs
-215.36
-45.93
-99.64
-61.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
281.15
9.87
8.32
6.48
Operating profit
-215.52
-3.67
78.44
50.83
OPM
-281.36
-0.79
6.55
5.37
Depreciation
-12.11
-12.47
-10.9
-8.41
Interest expense
-4.46
-49.4
-37.65
-28.11
Other income
0.7
5.55
7.39
7.45
Profit before tax
-231.4
-59.99
37.28
21.76
Taxes
10.66
1.05
-5.13
-1.08
Tax rate
-4.6
-1.76
-13.76
-4.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-220.74
-58.93
32.15
20.68
Exceptional items
-92.82
0
0
0
Net profit
-313.56
-58.93
32.15
20.68
yoy growth (%)
432.08
-283.28
55.47
23.43
NPM
-409.35
-12.67
2.68
2.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.