Rasoya Proteins Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.05
(0.00%)
Nov 5, 2018|03:15:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

76.59

465.11

1,196.74

946.36

yoy growth (%)

-83.53

-61.13

26.45

18.55

Raw materials

-70.9

-410.68

-1,008.46

-826.61

As % of sales

92.56

88.29

84.26

87.34

Employee costs

-5.85

-12.16

-10.19

-7.57

As % of sales

7.64

2.61

0.85

0.79

Other costs

-215.36

-45.93

-99.64

-61.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

281.15

9.87

8.32

6.48

Operating profit

-215.52

-3.67

78.44

50.83

OPM

-281.36

-0.79

6.55

5.37

Depreciation

-12.11

-12.47

-10.9

-8.41

Interest expense

-4.46

-49.4

-37.65

-28.11

Other income

0.7

5.55

7.39

7.45

Profit before tax

-231.4

-59.99

37.28

21.76

Taxes

10.66

1.05

-5.13

-1.08

Tax rate

-4.6

-1.76

-13.76

-4.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-220.74

-58.93

32.15

20.68

Exceptional items

-92.82

0

0

0

Net profit

-313.56

-58.93

32.15

20.68

yoy growth (%)

432.08

-283.28

55.47

23.43

NPM

-409.35

-12.67

2.68

2.18

