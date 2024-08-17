iifl-logo-icon 1
Rasoya Proteins Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.05
(0.00%)
Nov 5, 2018|03:15:09 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2017Dec-2016Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013

Gross Sales

10.8

29.99

46.71

671.78

1,255.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0.37

0.44

Net Sales

10.8

29.99

46.71

671.4

1,255.27

Other Operating Income

0

0.3

0.88

3.72

8.47

Other Income

0

0.14

0.04

0.25

1.73

Total Income

10.8

30.43

47.63

675.38

1,265.47

Total Expenditure

10.5

76.07

171.3

641.19

1,178.81

PBIDT

0.3

-45.64

-123.67

34.18

86.66

Interest

0

0.03

4.24

38.2

32.31

PBDT

0.3

-45.67

-127.91

-4.01

54.34

Depreciation

4.06

9.09

6.16

8.42

8.22

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.07

0.55

8.76

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.79

-2.99

-1.52

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.76

-54.76

-133.36

-10

38.86

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.76

-54.76

-133.36

-10

38.86

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-32.99

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.76

-54.76

-100.37

-10

38.86

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.02

-0.32

-0.78

-0.05

0.23

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

170.89

170.89

170.89

170.88

170.88

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

1,16,74,73,792

1,16,74,73,792

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

68.31

68.31

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

22,35,06,000

3,35,58,844

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

41.27

6.19

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

13.07

1.96

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

31,79,51,968

50,78,99,136

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

58.72

93.8

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

18.6

29.71

PBIDTM(%)

2.77

-152.18

-264.76

5.09

6.9

PBDTM(%)

2.77

-152.28

-273.83

-0.59

4.32

PATM(%)

-34.81

-182.59

-285.5

-1.48

3.09

