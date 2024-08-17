Rasoya Proteins Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
Gross Sales
10.8
29.99
46.71
671.78
1,255.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0.37
0.44
Net Sales
10.8
29.99
46.71
671.4
1,255.27
Other Operating Income
0
0.3
0.88
3.72
8.47
Other Income
0
0.14
0.04
0.25
1.73
Total Income
10.8
30.43
47.63
675.38
1,265.47
Total Expenditure
10.5
76.07
171.3
641.19
1,178.81
PBIDT
0.3
-45.64
-123.67
34.18
86.66
Interest
0
0.03
4.24
38.2
32.31
PBDT
0.3
-45.67
-127.91
-4.01
54.34
Depreciation
4.06
9.09
6.16
8.42
8.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.07
0.55
8.76
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.79
-2.99
-1.52
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.76
-54.76
-133.36
-10
38.86
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.76
-54.76
-133.36
-10
38.86
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-32.99
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.76
-54.76
-100.37
-10
38.86
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.02
-0.32
-0.78
-0.05
0.23
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
170.89
170.89
170.89
170.88
170.88
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
1,16,74,73,792
1,16,74,73,792
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
68.31
68.31
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
22,35,06,000
3,35,58,844
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
41.27
6.19
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
13.07
1.96
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
31,79,51,968
50,78,99,136
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
58.72
93.8
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
18.6
29.71
PBIDTM(%)
2.77
-152.18
-264.76
5.09
6.9
PBDTM(%)
2.77
-152.28
-273.83
-0.59
4.32
PATM(%)
-34.81
-182.59
-285.5
-1.48
3.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.