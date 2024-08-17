iifl-logo-icon 1
Rasoya Proteins Ltd Quarterly Results

0.05
(0.00%)
Nov 5, 2018|03:15:09 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2017Sept-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016

Gross Sales

6.74

4.06

5.21

27.58

8.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.74

4.06

5.21

27.58

8.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.57

0.02

Other Income

0.02

-0.02

0.02

0.18

0.08

Total Income

6.76

4.05

5.23

28.33

8.2

Total Expenditure

6.84

3.66

5.01

32.79

7.01

PBIDT

-0.09

0.39

0.22

-4.46

1.18

Interest

0

0

0

0.03

0.01

PBDT

-0.09

0.39

0.21

-4.49

1.17

Depreciation

0.53

3.53

3.53

11.09

3.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-1.78

1.78

-1.78

6.73

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.16

-4.92

-1.54

-22.32

-1.86

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.16

-4.92

-1.54

-22.32

-1.86

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.16

-4.92

-1.54

-22.32

-1.86

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.01

-0.03

-0.01

-0.13

-0.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

170.89

170.89

170.89

170.89

170.89

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-1.33

9.6

4.22

-16.17

14.56

PBDTM(%)

-1.33

9.6

4.03

-16.27

14.44

PATM(%)

17.21

-121.18

-29.55

-80.92

-22.96

