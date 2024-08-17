Rasoya Proteins Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2017
|Sept-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
Gross Sales
6.74
4.06
5.21
27.58
8.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.74
4.06
5.21
27.58
8.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.57
0.02
Other Income
0.02
-0.02
0.02
0.18
0.08
Total Income
6.76
4.05
5.23
28.33
8.2
Total Expenditure
6.84
3.66
5.01
32.79
7.01
PBIDT
-0.09
0.39
0.22
-4.46
1.18
Interest
0
0
0
0.03
0.01
PBDT
-0.09
0.39
0.21
-4.49
1.17
Depreciation
0.53
3.53
3.53
11.09
3.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-1.78
1.78
-1.78
6.73
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.16
-4.92
-1.54
-22.32
-1.86
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.16
-4.92
-1.54
-22.32
-1.86
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.16
-4.92
-1.54
-22.32
-1.86
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
-0.03
-0.01
-0.13
-0.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
170.89
170.89
170.89
170.89
170.89
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1.33
9.6
4.22
-16.17
14.56
PBDTM(%)
-1.33
9.6
4.03
-16.27
14.44
PATM(%)
17.21
-121.18
-29.55
-80.92
-22.96
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.