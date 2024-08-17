iifl-logo-icon 1
Rasoya Proteins Ltd Company Summary

Nov 5, 2018|03:15:09 PM

Rasoya Proteins Ltd Summary

Maharashtra Soya Industries was incorporated as a public limited company in May 92 to establish a solvent extraction plant and a vegetable oil refinery. It was promoted by Anil N Lonkar and P Kannan.Company has change its name from Maharashtra Soya Industries Ltd to Rasoya Proteins Limited. Company changed its registered office to the factory premises with a view to ensure administrative convenience and better co-ordination.The company set up a solvent extraction plant and a vegetable oil refinery at Wanjri near Nagpur in Maharashtra. The installed capacity of the solvent extraction plant is 225 tpa and that of the vegetable oil refinery is 25 tpa. It produces refined edible vegetable oil through solvent extraction process from soyabeans and oil cakes. De-oiled cakes -- the by-product, is used as cattle feed, poultry feed and high protein food products.

