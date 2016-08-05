Rasoya Proteins Ltd Management Discussions

• FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report contains forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company, therefore, cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realised. The Companys actual results, performance or achievements can thus differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.

• INDUSTRY STRUCTUREAND DEVELOPMENTS

The Company is engaged in an industry whose basic structure is Agro-based and localized in nature. In view of the fact that the industry does not employ any highly technological methods of production there is no significant development in that area. However there is marginal development in improving quality of seeds and price awareness of suppliers. The Company is building up its network to play a significant role from timeto time.

• BUSINESS OVERVIEW

• MARKETING

The Company is setting up a good marketing team to enter to increased turnover.

• SWOT

Our strength is our determination and team work, weakness is the low equity base, opportunities are multiples and threats are the vibrations in the economy and government policies and In view of localized operations of the Company and limited alternatives to which the Companys resources can be put to use, opportunities and threats cannot be quantified and enlisted in detail.

Thefinancial highlights are as under: -

Sales for the year 2015-16 76.59 Provision for taxation - Profit/(Loss) aftertax (313.57) Paid up equity share capital as on 31st Mar2015 1708931700

• INTERNAL CONTROL

The Company has adequate internal control system, commensurate with the size of its operations. Adequate records and documents are maintained as required by laws. The Companys audit Committee reviewed the internal control system. All efforts are being made to make the internal control systems more effective.

• SEGMENTWISE REPORTING

Industry Segments Domestic Revenue (Rs in Crores) Export Revenue (Rs in Crores) Total Revenue (Rs in Crores) Solvent - (2015-16) 69.27 7.32 76.59 Solvent-(2014-15) 439.46 27.06 466.52 Power -(2015-16) 0.00 0.00 0.00 Power -(2014-15) 5.25 0.00 5.25 Total - (2015-16) 69.27 7.32 76.59 Total - (2014-15) 444.71 27.06 471.77

• OUTLOOK

In light of Indias large population, rising income levels and eating habits, increasing per capita consumption, leading to higher spending and resulting in rising consumption of food products, including Oil. The Company is optimistic about increase in demand for Soya Refined Oil and expects to improve its performance.

• MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES/INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT. INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED

There have not been any material/major developments in Human resources front and Industrial relations have been cordial.

• RISKS AND CONCFRNS

In any business, risks and prospects are inseparable. As a responsible management, the Companys principal endeavour is to maximize returns. The Company continues to take all steps necessary to minimize its expenses through detailed studies and interaction with experts.

• CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statement in this Managements Discussion and Analysis detailing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, estimates, expectations or predictions are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include global and Indian demand-supply conditions, finished goods prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the Companys principal markets, changes in Government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments within India and the countries within which the Company conducts business and other factors such as litigation and labour negotiations.

DECLARATION

As provided under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, all Board members and Senior Management Personnel have affirmed compliance with Rasoya Proteins Limited Code of Conduct for the year ended March 31,2016.